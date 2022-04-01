Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Man United is a great club': Erik ten Hag breaks silence on taking Old Trafford job

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    Leading candidate and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on his links to taking over Manchester United's top job.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ajax manager and leading candidate to take over as Manchester United's boss, Erik ten Hag, has broken his silence on taking over Old Trafford's top job and praised the club and its fanbase. However, the Dutchman went on to implore the Ajax faithful to be understanding should he make a move to the Premier League club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ten Hag has been heavily linked with the United role in recent weeks, with reports claiming the Dutchman is now the outright favourite to become the club's long-term successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Reports added the Ajax manager was interviewed by the Manchester club last month, and ahead of the final round of talks, the Dutchman has directly addressed the increasing speculation.

    Also read: After ten Hag impresses, Manchester United interviews Pochettino in managerial hunt

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with Sport1, the 52-year-old said, "My focus is currently only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I'm currently employed here at Ajax to perform."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "With the cup final against Eindhoven, we still have eight finals left, and I need all my energy for that. Anything else would just be a distraction," ten Hag added. Ten Hag's Ajax side is sat just two points ahead of PSV in an enthralling title race with just seven games remaining. The iconic Dutch team also have to navigate a KNVB Cup final against PSV on April 17.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I know in football everything can change from one day to the next. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand," the Ajax manager claimed.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When asked about the negotiations with United, ten Hag, while admitting his fondness for the club and its fans, revealed he is already planning for the 2022-23 campaign. "Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal. Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season," the Dutchman added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to reports, Old Trafford would need to dish out around 4 million pounds to Ajax to secure the services of ten Hag - a fee the Glazers would be willing to pay. Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported earlier this week reported that since interviewing Ten Hag, Old Trafford chiefs have been conducting 'due diligence' on the Ajax boss.

    Also read: Old Trafford revamp: 15 photos of the 112-year-old stadium as Man United consider demolition

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Erik ten Hag also spoke about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's influence on his own coaching style. "I like how Guardiola brings his style to the team. His teams are always offensively aligned - with adventure and freedom for the players. He doesn't just focus on winning. He wants to play attractive football," the Dutchman said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He was always very transparent. You were warmly welcomed at every training session. You could always discuss his idea of ​​football with him and learn from him. That was very valuable to me. I want to win every game if possible. But it also has to be done in a way that is attractive to the fans because in professional football, you play for the fans. That's why I always set up my team offensively," the Ajax manager concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham snt

    Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham

    FIDE World Chess Olympiad 2022: Arkady Dvorkovich hands over hosting rights to India-ayh

    FIDE World Chess Olympiad 2022: Dvorkovich hands over hosting rights to India

    football Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record snt

    Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye-ayh

    IPL 2022: Bumrah to Samson - "Bat ke sticker pe mera naam hona chahiye"

    Recent Stories

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here's what happened next - gps

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here’s what happened next

    AFSPA relaxation in Northeast: Why now and what next?

    AFSPA relaxation in Northeast: Why now and what next?

    Attack leaked online: After RRR, now John Abraham's film is on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites RBA

    Attack leaked online: After RRR, now John Abraham's film is on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites

    Grammys 2022 Will BTS win the award for Butter drb

    Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Will Katrina Kaif attend the wedding? Here's what we know RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Will Katrina Kaif attend the wedding? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon