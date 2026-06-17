French superstar Kylian Mbappé is on fire! He scored two goals against Senegal, leaving legends like Pelé and Lionel Messi behind in the all-time FIFA World Cup goal count.

NEW JERSEY: French superstar Kylian Mbappé has just rewritten the record books at the FIFA World Cup. In a group match against Senegal, he scored two brilliant goals, taking his total World Cup tally past legends like Brazil's Pelé and Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi.

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The action unfolded at New York's MetLife Stadium, where France beat Senegal 3-1 in a thrilling contest.

Mbappé opened his account in the 66th minute. He got a great pass from Michael Olise and coolly beat the Senegal goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy, to score his first goal. This goal took his total World Cup score to 13, pushing him past the football god Pelé, who had 12 goals.

But he wasn't done. Deep into injury time, Mbappé fired a long-range stunner for his second goal of the night. This was his 14th World Cup goal overall. With this, he also overtook Lionel Messi, who has 13 World Cup goals. What's amazing is that Messi took five World Cups to get his 13 goals. Mbappé, who is just 27, has hit 14 goals in only his third World Cup.

And talk about timing! Mbappé achieved this just hours before Messi is scheduled to play for Argentina against Algeria. Mbappé is now tied for fourth place on the all-time top scorers' list with German legend Gerd Müller, who also has 14 goals.

The All-Time World Cup Top Scorers List

Now, only two players are ahead of Mbappé in the history of the tournament: Germany's Miroslav Klose with 16 goals and Brazil's Ronaldo with 15. Football fans are already saying that Mbappé could become the all-time top scorer in this World Cup itself.

His form has been incredible. He scored a hat-trick against Argentina in the last World Cup final. Add to that his two goals today, and that's a whopping 5 goals in just his last two World Cup games.