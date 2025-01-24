Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti heading for divorce; Couple living separately

The speculations of divorce between Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti became rife after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

Former Team India batter Virender Sehwag’s personal life has gained the spotlight as reports emerged that he and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are heading for divorce after 21 years of marriage. This development came just a month after the speculations of divorce between Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree, who have been living separately over the last few months. 

The speculations of divorce between Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti became rife after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. The sources close to both family members stated that the couple have been living separately over the last several months and divorce is likely on the cards. Sehwag and Aarti tied the knot in 2004 at former union finance minister Arun Jaitley’s farmhouse. The wedding was attended by Delhi cricketers, Team India cricketers, politicians and celebrities. 

After three years of marriage, Sehwag’s wife gave birth to their first child, son Aryavir in 2007. In 2010, the couple became parents for the second time to son Vedant. Sehwag and his Aarti had a long standing partnership over the last 21 years. However, as per the reports, things haven’t been going well for the couple over the last several months. On Virender Sehwag’s instagram handle, there are hardly any pictures of his wife, thus further fuelling speculations about their relationship status. Despite the speculations of separation, Sehwag didn’t delete any of the pictures with his wife Aarti on Instagram. Since 2024, former Indian cricketer didn't post any pictures with his wife. 

Earlier this month, Virender Sehwag travelled to Kerala’s Palakkad and visited Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple. However, Sehwag went alone to the temple, which further fuelled rumours of ongoing troubles in the marriage, as Aarti was notably absent from the trip. Despite the speculations of divorce are spreading like wildfire, Virender Sehwag is yet to release an official statement with regards to the current status of his relationship. Fans are eagerly await clarification from the former Indian cricketer, but as of now, Sehwag and Aarti have maintained silence on the matter. 

Ever since marriage to Virender Sehwag, Aarti Ahlawat has been maintaining a low profile. She was born on January 16, 1980. Aarti completed her school education from Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before she pursued a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

