'This is the reality': Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City's early Champions League exit after defeat to PSG

Manchester City are currently sitting on the 25th position in the Champions League points table, with just two wins from seven outings.

Football This is the reality: Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City's early Champions League exit after defeat to PSG HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that the team is currently on the verge of early exit from the Champions League following their 2-4 defeat against Paris Saint Germain at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, January 22. 

Manchester City was completely stunned by PSG in the matchday 8 of the ongoing Champions League season. The Blues were leading 2-0 after goals by Jack Gearlish and Erling Haaland until  the 56th minute when PSG launched a stunning comeback in front of their home crowd. Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Goncalo Ramos helped the French club to secure a thrilling win over 2023 Champions League winners. 

Also read: Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

With the defeat against Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City are left with only a chance to qualify for the next round when they take on Belgian club Club Brugge on January 29. Speaking to the reporters at the press conference, Pep Guardiola stated that his team doesn’t have enough points in the league stage and the ‘reality’ of early exit from the Champions League needs to be accepted. 

“We have the last chance at home to Brugge and hopefully we can qualify," Guardiola said after the game.” the 54-year-old said. 

"It could happen, if we don't win we don't deserve it. It's always a difficult tie, this is the reality, we haven't got enough points and we have to accept it. We have to do what we have to do.” he added. 

Manchester City are currently sitting on the 25th position in the Champions League points table, with just two wins from seven outings. Only top 24 teams will qualify for the knockstages, leaving Pep Guardialo’s side in a precarious position as the win against Club Brugge at home is crucial to keep their hopes alive. 

“We could not cope. When one team is better I have no problem accepting it. Now we prepare for Chelsea and the final [game] against Club Brugge. We need to beat them.” Guardialo said. 

"This is what we have to do, survive and try to move forward. I know the players are trying and they have doubts but when a team is better you have to accept it." he added. 

In the Premier League, Manchester City’s title defence seemed to have almost slipped away from their hands as they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table, with 38 points after 22 matches. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled hrd

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled

Milestone ALERT! Gukesh becomes World No. 4, displacing Arjun Erigaisi as highest-ranked Indian chess player snt

Milestone ALERT! Gukesh becomes World No. 4, displacing Arjun Erigaisi as highest-ranked Indian chess player

Football Happiest person in the world: Vinicius Junior expresses joy after scoring 100th Real Madrid goal; read post hrd

'Happiest person in the world': Vinicius Junior expresses joy after scoring 100th Real Madrid goal; read post

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didnt play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED hrd

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didn't play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins hrd

Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

Recent Stories

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more RBA

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money RBA

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing dmn

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you?

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day vkp

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon