'This is the reality': Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City's early Champions League exit after defeat to PSG

Manchester City are currently sitting on the 25th position in the Champions League points table, with just two wins from seven outings.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that the team is currently on the verge of early exit from the Champions League following their 2-4 defeat against Paris Saint Germain at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, January 22.

Manchester City was completely stunned by PSG in the matchday 8 of the ongoing Champions League season. The Blues were leading 2-0 after goals by Jack Gearlish and Erling Haaland until the 56th minute when PSG launched a stunning comeback in front of their home crowd. Goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Goncalo Ramos helped the French club to secure a thrilling win over 2023 Champions League winners.

Also read: Champions League Round Up: Man City, Bayern suffer shock defeats; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins

With the defeat against Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City are left with only a chance to qualify for the next round when they take on Belgian club Club Brugge on January 29. Speaking to the reporters at the press conference, Pep Guardiola stated that his team doesn’t have enough points in the league stage and the ‘reality’ of early exit from the Champions League needs to be accepted.

“We have the last chance at home to Brugge and hopefully we can qualify," Guardiola said after the game.” the 54-year-old said.

"It could happen, if we don't win we don't deserve it. It's always a difficult tie, this is the reality, we haven't got enough points and we have to accept it. We have to do what we have to do.” he added.

Manchester City are currently sitting on the 25th position in the Champions League points table, with just two wins from seven outings. Only top 24 teams will qualify for the knockstages, leaving Pep Guardialo’s side in a precarious position as the win against Club Brugge at home is crucial to keep their hopes alive.

“We could not cope. When one team is better I have no problem accepting it. Now we prepare for Chelsea and the final [game] against Club Brugge. We need to beat them.” Guardialo said.

"This is what we have to do, survive and try to move forward. I know the players are trying and they have doubts but when a team is better you have to accept it." he added.

In the Premier League, Manchester City’s title defence seemed to have almost slipped away from their hands as they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table, with 38 points after 22 matches.

Latest Videos