Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

Despite her tenure originally set to conclude in August this year, Indian women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman oN Friday submitted her resignation to Hockey India.

Janneke Schopman, the coach of India's women's hockey team, on Friday resigned from her position days after criticizing Hockey India for favoring the men's national teams. Despite her tenure originally set to conclude in August this year, Schopman has submitted her resignation to Hockey India, according to reports.

"She made her intentions clear to HI that she doesn't want to continue anymore and she has sent her resignation. In all likelihood, it is going to be accepted, " an official was quoted as saying in a report in HT.

The conclusion of this saga marks a bitter chapter initiated by the women's team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. India faced two missed opportunities for qualification, firstly at the Asian Games and subsequently at the FIH Olympic qualifiers held at home in Ranchi, where they lost 0-1 to Japan in the third-fourth place match.

Criticism mounted against Schopman, who assumed coaching responsibilities after Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne following the team's fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, where Schopman served as the analytical coach.

During an interaction with the media in the mixed zone after India's Pro League match against the US last week, Schopman visibly broke down, expressing her feeling of not being "valued and respected."

"I felt alone a lot in the last two years, " she had said. "It has been very hard. Because, I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don’t feel that here."

The 46-year-old had further added: "I look at the difference at how men’s coaches are treated between me and the men’s coach, or the girls and the men’s team, just in general."

Under Schopman's guidance, the Indian team secured 38 wins in 74 matches, along with 17 draws and 19 losses. While winning the gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy was a notable achievement, the inability to qualify for the Olympics likely proved to be the decisive factor in her resignation.