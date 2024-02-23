Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

    Despite her tenure originally set to conclude in August this year, Indian women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman oN Friday submitted her resignation to Hockey India.

    Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 8:31 PM IST

    Janneke Schopman, the coach of India's women's hockey team, on Friday resigned from her position days after criticizing Hockey India for favoring the men's national teams. Despite her tenure originally set to conclude in August this year, Schopman has submitted her resignation to Hockey India, according to reports.

    "She made her intentions clear to HI that she doesn't want to continue anymore and she has sent her resignation. In all likelihood, it is going to be accepted, " an official was quoted as saying in a report in HT.

    The conclusion of this saga marks a bitter chapter initiated by the women's team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. India faced two missed opportunities for qualification, firstly at the Asian Games and subsequently at the FIH Olympic qualifiers held at home in Ranchi, where they lost 0-1 to Japan in the third-fourth place match.

    Criticism mounted against Schopman, who assumed coaching responsibilities after Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne following the team's fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, where Schopman served as the analytical coach.

     

    During an interaction with the media in the mixed zone after India's Pro League match against the US last week, Schopman visibly broke down, expressing her feeling of not being "valued and respected."

    "I felt alone a lot in the last two years, " she had said. "It has been very hard. Because, I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don’t feel that here."

    The 46-year-old had further added: "I look at the difference at how men’s coaches are treated between me and the men’s coach, or the girls and the men’s team, just in general."

    Under Schopman's guidance, the Indian team secured 38 wins in 74 matches, along with 17 draws and 19 losses. While winning the gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy was a notable achievement, the inability to qualify for the Olympics likely proved to be the decisive factor in her resignation.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 8:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Winning ISL trophy most memorable moment, says BFC's Sunil Chhetri ahead of 150th match (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Winning ISL trophy most memorable moment, says BFC's Sunil Chhetri ahead of 150th match (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: How old-fashioned Joe Root shunned 'Bazball' tactics to rescue England in Ranchi snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: How old-fashioned Joe Root shunned 'Bazball' tactics to rescue England in Ranchi

    cricket KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update osf

    KL Rahul's fitness in question: Vikram Rathour highlights uncertainty in latest update

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Clashes between farmers and police in Haryana's Hisar leads to tear gas shell firing, police official injured gcw

    Clashes between farmers and police in Haryana's Hisar leads to tear gas shell firing, police official injured

    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26 pre reservations begin Check details gcw

    OnePlus Watch 2 to launch in India on February 26, pre-reservations begin; Check details

    Apple big bet on India pays off iPhone sales surpass Europe revenue soars to USD 8 7 billion in 2023 gcw

    Apple's big bet on India pays off: iPhone sales surpass Europe, revenue soars to $8.7 billion in 2023

    WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and others perform at star-studded event [WATCH] ATG

    WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and others perform at star-studded event [WATCH]

    SPOTTED Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED! Alia Bhatt to Emraan Hashmi; celebs elevate style game

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon