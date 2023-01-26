Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023, 9th-16th classification LIVE: South Africa dominates Malaysia 6-3

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The 9th–16th classification takes place in Rourkela on Thursday. The opening match saw South Africa have a dominating performance to trounce Malaysia 6-3.

    Hockey World Cup 2023, 9th-16th classification LIVE Round-up: South Africa, Malaysia, Wales, France, Chile, Argentina, India, Japan-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is witnessing the 9th–16th place classification games at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday. The day's opening contest happened between South Africa and Malaysia, as the former produced a dominating performance to sail past the latter 6-3. For the Africans, Bradley Sherwood (ninth and 57th), Guy Morgan (17th, PC), Nqobile Ntuli (26th), Keenan Jorne (43rd) and Mustaphaa Cassiem (44th, PS) found the back of the net. On the other hand, Razie Rahim (35th [PC] and 45th [PS]) and Firhan Ashari (57th) scored for the Malaysians. The intense match saw seven bookings.

    For SA, Cassiem, Sherwood and Ntuli saw the green cards, followed by Samkelo Mvimbi witnessing a yellow in the 32nd minute. As for Malaysia, Rahim and Najmi Jazlan were green-carded, while Amirul Azahar saw the yellow on the 35th. The Africans would now face the winner of the India-Japan clash, which takes place later during the day at the same venue, while the Malaysians would face the loser of the Indo-Japan meeting.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Amid possible worst-ever placing, India takes on Asian champion Japan

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
