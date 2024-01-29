Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Davis Cup team in Pakistan after 60 years: 'Head of State' security to ensure players safety

    For the first time in 60 years, the national Indian tennis team has journeyed to Pakistan, prompting the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to prioritize security measures without compromise.

    tennis Indian Davis Cup team in Pakistan after 60 years: 'Head of State' security to ensure players safety snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    The historic visit of the Indian Davis Cup team to Pakistan after a gap of 60 years is not just a sporting event but a significant moment in the realm of sports diplomacy. With tensions historically present between the two nations, the security arrangements for the visiting team have taken center stage, ensuring the safety and well-being of the players and officials.

    Under a multi-layered security arrangement akin to that reserved for Heads of State, the Islamabad Sports Complex will undergo daily sanitization by a bomb disposal squad, highlighting the meticulous planning undertaken by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to guarantee the Indian team's safety. Moreover, the presence of two escort vehicles shadowing the Indian contingent during travel underscores the gravity of security considerations.

    Also read: 'Find the joker here': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin trolled after sharing photograph with Djokovic; sparks meme fest

    Primarily, the Indian players will be confined to the venue and their hotel, which may feel restrictive despite ensuring safety. The PTF has adhered to a security plan sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

    "Since an Indian team has come to Pakistan after 60 years, we are taking extra precaution. There are four to five layers of security around the Indian team. I, as event security manager, is with them during travel," Col Gul Rehman, who is the secretary general of PTF, told PTI.

    The Indian contingent, comprising five players, two physios, and two AITA officials, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night.

    "Escort vans are with the team during travel time, and they enter the hotel from the VVIP entry, which is reserved for Head of State. Bomb disposal squads sanitised the venue in the morning, and no one will be allowed to enter the venue. It will be a drill that will be followed throughout the tie," he added.

    "Islamabad is one of the safest cities in Asia. And since general elections are approaching, security is already tight. Then there is air surveillance, there are around 10,000 cameras deployed in the city. There will be no compromise on safety and security of the Indian players," Col Gul Rehman told the news agency.

    The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Islamabad Police, traffic police, and other relevant authorities are actively engaged in their respective roles.

    "It's an honour not just for the PTF but also for Pakistan to host the Indian team. We believe in sports diplomacy," Rehman said.

    Aqeel Khan, regarded as one of Pakistan's top tennis players, suggested that his counterparts from the opposing team should consider exploring the city if they feel at ease doing so.

    "If they can't move out and see the city, visit the restaurants. In would like to take them for dinner. They have asked for foolproof security and that's why the arrangements. It's up to the Indian players now," he said.

    Also read: 'Wait is finally over': Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

    Although the Indian team appears predominantly relaxed, it is evident that the players remain vigilant.

    "It is first time here. Yes, there are a few things that play on your mind. We have just heard things about Pakistan, so an image is created. It is too early to say anything about how it is being in Pakistan. Give us two days," said one player to PTI.

    Pakistan, eager to capitalize on their strengths, opted for a grass surface; however, they won't fully benefit from home conditions due to the restriction of only 500 fans allowed to attend the match. The absence of fervent home support may deprive the players of the electrifying energy typically generated by cheering fans, which could impact the atmosphere during the crucial tie.

    "It's tough. Apparently ITF, unfortunately, does not allow us to host too many guests or supporters for security reasons. This is something we have to apply. We are still pushing to, may be, have some stands on this side of the court as well. In a day or two we will finalise," said Aisam-ul-haq Quershi.

    As the historic Davis Cup tie unfolds, the spotlight remains on the sporting prowess of both teams, transcending political boundaries and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and goodwill. Despite the security apparatus surrounding the event, the essence of sports diplomacy prevails, underscoring the power of sport to unite nations and bridge divides.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wait is finally over Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England snt

    'Wait is finally over': Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured KL Rahul, Jadeja ruled out for Vizag clash; Sarfaraz Khan included in squad snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured KL Rahul, Jadeja ruled out for Vizag clash; Sarfaraz Khan included in squad

    football Amid Barcelona speculation, is Mikel Arteta set to depart Arsenal at end of season? Here's the truth snt

    Amid Barcelona speculation, is Mikel Arteta set to depart Arsenal at end of season? Here's the truth

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket' snt

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    Recent Stories

    Wait is finally over Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England snt

    'Wait is finally over': Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

    Iran defies West with daring satellite launch amid escalating tensions, bold move sparks Global debate avv

    Iran defies West with daring satellite launch amid escalating tensions, bold move sparks Global debate

    US sets visa processing record in India, 1.4 million US visas processed in 2023

    US sets visa processing record in India, 1.4 million US visas processed in 2023

    Centre extends ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA AJR

    Centre extends ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27 AJR

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon