Former Indian women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal announces retirement, calls career an 'outstanding journey'

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, concluding an illustrious 16-year career.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement on Thursday, concluding an illustrious 16-year career that saw her become an inspiring figure, rising from a small town in Haryana where her father worked as a cart-puller.

At just 29 years old, she leaves behind a legacy as one of India's most accomplished hockey players, having led the women's team to its best-ever Olympic finish—a remarkable fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"It's been an outstanding journey. I never thought I will play for so long for India. I have seen a lot of poverty from childhood but focus was always to do something, represent the country," she was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

A clinical forward, Rani Rampal made her international debut in 2008 at the age of 14 during the Olympic qualifiers. Throughout her career, she scored an impressive 205 goals in 254 appearances for India.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the sport, she received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and was honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in the same year.

Recently, she was appointed as the national coach for sub-junior women players.

