Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79

Kochi: Renowned Kerala football coach T K Chathunni passed away on Wednesday (June 12) at a hospital in Kochi at the age of 79. The former Indian player had over fifty years of experience in football, both as a player and a coach, and held an unparalleled position in the history of Indian football.

Under Chathunni's coaching, numerous players rose to prominence in Indian football, including Kerala's I.M. Vijayan and Goa's Bruno Coutinho. He was the coach of the most number of clubs in the country.

He played for various teams, including the army team EME, Secunderabad, Vasco Goa, and Orkay Mills Bombay. He also represented Santosh Trophy teams such as Services, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Chathunni's coaching career was equally distinguished. He began coaching Kerala in the Santosh Trophy in 1979. By 1990, he had coached numerous teams, including M.R.F. Goa, Churchill Goa, K.S.E.B., Salgaocar, Mohun Bagan, F.C. Cochin, VIVA Kerala, Golden Threads, Josco F.C., and VIVA Chennai. His career spanned four major footballing states in India, leading various clubs to success.



