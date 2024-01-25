Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xavi suggests possibility of leaving Barcelona following Athletic Club defeat

    Following Barcelona's disappointing 4-2 extra-time defeat against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarter-final, head coach Xavi Hernandez has once again hinted at the possibility of leaving the club if they fail to reach a 'competitive level' by the end of the season.

    Football Xavi suggests possibility of leaving Barcelona following Athletic Club defeat osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has once again hinted at a potential departure from the club after their defeat against Athletic Club. The discussions surrounding Xavi's position at the helm of Barcelona have resurfaced prominently, especially in the wake of renewed calls for the Spanish tactician's departure from the Blaugrana hierarchy.

    Barcelona made their return to action with a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Athletic Club in San Sebastian, following a morale-boosting win over Real Betis in their previous outing. However, their hopes were dashed as they suffered a 4-2 defeat in extra time, likely marking the end of their pursuit for silverware this season.

    Addressing the media post-match, Xavi faced questions about his future with the club, and his response was straightforward. He hinted at the possibility of departing if Barcelona does not reach a 'competitive level' by the end of the season, emphasizing the high expectations at a top club like Barcelona: "If at the end of the season we are not at a competitive level… I will have to leave. I know where I am, it’s a top club. Here at Barça you need to win titles or you will be at risk."

    Xavi expressed confidence in the potential of the project at Barcelona, especially with the presence of talented young players, but stressed the importance of achieving success to meet the club's standards.

    Also Read: 5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious?

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record

    Cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar to become leading run-getter in India vs England Tests osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root surpasses Tendulkar to become leading run-getter in India vs England Tests

    cricket 5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious? osf

    5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious?

    Football Liverpool survives Fulham scare to set up League Cup final showdown with Chelsea osf

    Liverpool survives Fulham scare to set up League Cup final showdown with Chelsea

    Cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin strikes early as England lose Ben Duckett in the first session osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin strikes early as England lose Ben Duckett in the first session

    Recent Stories

    Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa calls out Ankita Lokhande RKK

    Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa calls out Ankita Lokhande

    Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in India for two-day visit

    BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in India for two-day visit

    Clashes erupt after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue vandalised in MP's Ujjain; videos go viral (WATCH) AJR

    Clashes erupt after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue vandalised in MP's Ujjain; videos go viral (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Dharwad youth arrested for posting 'green flag' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir image on his WhatsApp status vkp

    Karnataka: Dharwad youth arrested for posting 'green flag' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir image on his WhatsApp status

    India Gate to Red Fort-7 places to visit on Republic Day in Delhi RBA

    India Gate to Red Fort-7 places to visit on Republic Day in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon