Xavi suggests possibility of leaving Barcelona following Athletic Club defeat

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has once again hinted at a potential departure from the club after their defeat against Athletic Club. The discussions surrounding Xavi's position at the helm of Barcelona have resurfaced prominently, especially in the wake of renewed calls for the Spanish tactician's departure from the Blaugrana hierarchy.

Barcelona made their return to action with a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Athletic Club in San Sebastian, following a morale-boosting win over Real Betis in their previous outing. However, their hopes were dashed as they suffered a 4-2 defeat in extra time, likely marking the end of their pursuit for silverware this season.

Addressing the media post-match, Xavi faced questions about his future with the club, and his response was straightforward. He hinted at the possibility of departing if Barcelona does not reach a 'competitive level' by the end of the season, emphasizing the high expectations at a top club like Barcelona: "If at the end of the season we are not at a competitive level… I will have to leave. I know where I am, it’s a top club. Here at Barça you need to win titles or you will be at risk."

Xavi expressed confidence in the potential of the project at Barcelona, especially with the presence of talented young players, but stressed the importance of achieving success to meet the club's standards.

