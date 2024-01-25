5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious?

Football titans Chelsea and Liverpool are gearing up for a monumental clash at Wembley, marking their fifth meeting in a domestic cup final over the past two decades.

2004/05 League Cup: Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool

2011/12 FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

2021/22 League Cup: Chelsea: Liverpool won 2–0 on aggregate.

2021/22 FA Cup: Chelsea: Liverpool won 6-5 (penalties)

2023/24 League Cup: Chelsea: (Upcoming)

The anticipation for this clash is heightened by the historical significance of their previous meetings. As these two football powerhouses prepare to renew their rivalries once again on the grand stage of Wembley, fans can expect a fiercely contested match that will undoubtedly add another thrilling episode to the Chelsea vs. Liverpool saga. The legacy of their past encounters only intensifies the excitement surrounding this impending battle for supremacy.

