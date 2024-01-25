Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5th time in 20 years: It's Chelsea vs Liverpool for League Cup title again; who will emerge victorious?

    Football titans Chelsea and Liverpool are gearing up for a monumental clash at Wembley, marking their fifth meeting in a domestic cup final over the past two decades.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Chelsea and Liverpool are poised to face each other in a domestic cup final for the fifth time in the past two decades. This enduring rivalry has seen both football giants lock horns in crucial competitions, creating a captivating narrative over the years. The upcoming clash at Wembley adds another chapter to their intense history, with the following notable encounters marking their competitive journey.

    2004/05 League Cup: Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool
    2011/12 FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
    2021/22 League Cup: Chelsea: Liverpool won 2–0 on aggregate.
    2021/22 FA Cup: Chelsea: Liverpool won 6-5 (penalties)
    2023/24 League Cup: Chelsea: (Upcoming)

    The anticipation for this clash is heightened by the historical significance of their previous meetings. As these two football powerhouses prepare to renew their rivalries once again on the grand stage of Wembley, fans can expect a fiercely contested match that will undoubtedly add another thrilling episode to the Chelsea vs. Liverpool saga. The legacy of their past encounters only intensifies the excitement surrounding this impending battle for supremacy.

    Also Read: Liverpool survives Fulham scare to set up League Cup final showdown with Chelsea

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
