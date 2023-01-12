Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wout Weghorst set to undergo Manchester United medical ahead of loan move from Burnley - Reports

    Manchester United looks on course to secure its second January signing. Reports suggest that Wout Weghorst is set to undergo his medical at the club and will fly from Besiktas, where his current loan spell from Burnley has been cancelled.

    football Wout Weghorst set to undergo Manchester United ahead of loan move from Burnley and Besiktas - Reports-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United will be looking to secure its second signing of the January transfer window. After roping in English goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace last week, the Red Devils are now preparing to sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. Originally a player of EFL Championship side Burnley, he was on a season-long loan with Turkish giants Besiktas. However, if reports are to be believed, the Black Eagles have cancelled his loan post United's approach, as Burnley is prepared to loan him to Old Trafford, with the Dutchman highly eager for the move. Reports also suggest that he will be undergoing his medical with the Red Devils soon.

    According to 90min, United is smoothly progressing with the deal after striking a verbal agreement with Besiktas. Although it was initially reported that the Red Devils had to wait before the Black Eagles could come up with Weghorst's replacement, despite not being happy about it, United understood's Besiktas' situation.

    ALSO READ: Should Mbappe take over France's captaincy from Lloris? Former PSG star Rothen gives scathing response

    Now, the report says that the Turkish giant has agreed to let go of Weghorst even before the arrival of his replacement. Vincent Aboubakar of Al Nassr is supposedly the man on the radar for his replacement at Besiktas. While United is now chalking out the details of his contract, the official announcement will likely be made this weekend.

    It would be Weghorst's second transfer to English football, having moved to Burnley from German giants Wolfsburg last year. Although he managed to score just twice in his 20 appearances for the Clarets before their relegation, one of his goals arrived during the 1-1 draw against United at Turf Moor last season in the English Premier League (EPL).

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Should Mbappe take over France's captaincy from Lloris? Former PSG star Rothen gives scathing response snt

    Should Mbappe take over France's captaincy from Lloris? Former PSG star Rothen gives scathing response

    football Ronaldo-Martinez meet in Riyadh? Portugal boss gets cracking with Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 mission snt

    Ronaldo-Martinez meet in Riyadh? Portugal boss gets cracking with Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 mission

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Kolkata/2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal for India; Sri Lanka opts to bat-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal; Sri Lanka opts to bat

    football Real Madrid is going to fight hard to win the Spanish Super Cup - Carlo Ancelotti after toiling Valencia conquest-ayh

    'Real Madrid is going to fight hard to win the Super Cup' - Carlo Ancelotti after toiling Valencia conquest

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women snt

    Fans divided after Australia pulls out from Afghanistan ODI series over increasing Taliban curbs on women

    Recent Stories

    BZRP Music Sessions #53: A look at Shakira's 6-point savage attack on ex-boyfriend Pique and Clara Chia Marti snt

    BZRP Music Sessions #53: A look at Shakira's 6-point savage attack on Pique and Clara Chia Marti

    Joshimath sinking: Operational preparedness intact, says Indian Army Chief

    Joshimath sinking: Operational preparedness intact, says Indian Army Chief

    Akhilesh Yadav slams Modi govt ahead of 'Ganga Vilas' launch, says, 'making money by converting..' - adt

    Akhilesh Yadav slams Modi govt ahead of 'Ganga Vilas' launch, says, 'making money by converting..'

    Uranium tainted cargo not ours Pakistan denies package found at Heathrow Airport came from Karachi snt

    'Uranium-tainted cargo not ours': Pak denies package found at Heathrow Airport came from Karachi

    Shehzada trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan impresses as action hero, Kriti Sanon stuns in Allu Arjun film remake vma

    Shehzada trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan impresses as action hero, Kriti Sanon stuns in Allu Arjun film remake

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon