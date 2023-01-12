Wout Weghorst set to undergo Manchester United medical ahead of loan move from Burnley - Reports

Manchester United looks on course to secure its second January signing. Reports suggest that Wout Weghorst is set to undergo his medical at the club and will fly from Besiktas, where his current loan spell from Burnley has been cancelled.

English giants Manchester United will be looking to secure its second signing of the January transfer window. After roping in English goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace last week, the Red Devils are now preparing to sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. Originally a player of EFL Championship side Burnley, he was on a season-long loan with Turkish giants Besiktas. However, if reports are to be believed, the Black Eagles have cancelled his loan post United's approach, as Burnley is prepared to loan him to Old Trafford, with the Dutchman highly eager for the move. Reports also suggest that he will be undergoing his medical with the Red Devils soon.

According to 90min, United is smoothly progressing with the deal after striking a verbal agreement with Besiktas. Although it was initially reported that the Red Devils had to wait before the Black Eagles could come up with Weghorst's replacement, despite not being happy about it, United understood's Besiktas' situation.

ALSO READ: Should Mbappe take over France's captaincy from Lloris? Former PSG star Rothen gives scathing response

Now, the report says that the Turkish giant has agreed to let go of Weghorst even before the arrival of his replacement. Vincent Aboubakar of Al Nassr is supposedly the man on the radar for his replacement at Besiktas. While United is now chalking out the details of his contract, the official announcement will likely be made this weekend.

It would be Weghorst's second transfer to English football, having moved to Burnley from German giants Wolfsburg last year. Although he managed to score just twice in his 20 appearances for the Clarets before their relegation, one of his goals arrived during the 1-1 draw against United at Turf Moor last season in the English Premier League (EPL).