    Will Liverpool's rebuild happen as swiftly as Chelsea's? Jurgen Klopp reveals

    Chelsea is rebuilding under Todd Boehly's ownership, as it has been signing players at will. Meanwhile, Liverpool is also looking for a rebuild, but club boss Jurgen Klopp has attested that it would not happen "overnight".

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    English giants Chelsea has been in the headlines of late due to its non-stop activity in the ongoing January transfer market. While it has already signed five players permanently in this window, the sixth player is on loan. However, the club intends on continuing there and is still working on securing a couple more signings before the window shuts at the end of the month. As The Blues are into the rebuilding phase under new owner Todd Behly, fellow English giants Liverpool is also looking for a rebuild. Although The Reds are reportedly up for sale, they will have to do so for the time being under the current owners, and head coach Jurgen Klopp will play a massive role in it.

    However, when asked if Liverpool's rebuild would be as swift as Chelsea's, Klopp firmly denied so and said, "I'm not saying it's the biggest challenge, but it's a challenge, and it was one of the main reasons why I signed a new contract because I knew it's necessary. It will not go overnight and imagine the situation now with another coach in the chair. I would be somewhere on holiday, and everybody would shout my name 'with him, it would not have happened!' I'm not a miracle worker. That's why it's good how it is, because all the problems you have in a transition time, we have many injuries, which makes life complicated. I have no problem with that because I see. I know most of the outside world is just interested in the short term, but we have to be long-term focused, and that's what we are."

    ALSO READ: Amid PSG interest, Erik ten Hag urges Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United

    "There are plenty of different ways you can do it, but it's all based on the situation you are in, especially with the things happening around Chelsea with the new ownership obviously, nobody knows exactly how they do it, how they can spend this much money. For other teams, nobody likes me talking about that, but transition needs time if you don't have unlimited money. Otherwise, you can change overnight pretty much, bringing in 10 players," added Klopp while speaking to Mike Calvin's Football People podcast.

    "Last week, I got a question if I am too loyal. I'm not too loyal, but questioning loyalty, in general, is a sign of our time, the time we live in, which I don't like too much. I never saw anything bad in loyalty, to be honest, to your friends, family, and company. In an ideal world, you are loyal, and it's not a one-way word. That's an ideal world when both sides feel the same and big things can grow," Klopp concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
