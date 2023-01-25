Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid PSG interest, Erik ten Hag urges Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in in-form Marcus Rashford shows his side are getting the best out of him.

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    To make Manchester United the best team in the world, Erik ten Hag told Marcus Rashford that he wants to construct his squad around the forward. Since returning from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the 25-year-old attacker has scored nine goals in as many appearances, but his future at Old Trafford remains questionable.

    After United activated a one-year extension clause, Rashford's 200,000 pounds per week contract entered its final 18 months. The club is seeking to reach an agreement on a new contract despite Paris Saint-Germain's keen interest.

    Since taking over in the summer, Ten Hag has worked to revitalise Rashford's career and has emphasised to the homegrown youngster how United's style of play has also brought out the best in him.

    Asked about Rashford's contract situation, Ten Hag said, "I think he understands Man United is his club, that's first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football."

    "Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world," the Man United boss added.

    "He is improving and that is about him because he is giving 100 per cent energy. I also think in this team he can bring his qualities. This team is constructed so that his qualities come to the fore and I think he knows that. But definitely, he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him," the Dutchman stated.

    Rashford's development contrasts sharply with Anthony Martial's struggles under Ten Hag due to a slew of injuries. Only six of the Frenchman's Premier League starts this season have gone the full 90 minutes in any league.

    Martial will miss Wednesday's EFL Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Nottingham Forest due to a leg injury, and the Man United boss said, "I agree, he has to be more available. He is really important for us because we play our best football when he is available. He has to be aware of that."

    Ten Hag hopes to end United's six-year trophy drought, the team's worst dry spell in 40 years, and move the club one step closer to winning a cup in his first season.

    "It is too long that this club didn’t win a trophy,’ said the United boss. We are aware of that fact and we have to do it again. It belongs to this club to win trophies so we have to get back on track. Once you are winning trophies, that gives you confidence that you know how you do it. Winning games is one thing, winning trophies is another. It’s a thin line. In these decisive moments, you know what to do," Ten Hag concluded.

