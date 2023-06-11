Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: 'Rodri's on fire!' - How Man City stars celebrated historic treble after Champions League glory

    Manchester City players and fans celebrate their first Champions League triumph with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan. It completes a remarkable treble under Pep Guardiola's leadership.

    WATCH: 'Rodri is on fire!' - How Man City players celebrated historic treble after lifting 1st UCL title
    Manchester City players and fans are rejoicing as they celebrate their inaugural Champions League triumph. With a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, Manchester City secured their first-ever Champions League title and completed a remarkable treble under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

    On Saturday, the streets of Manchester were flooded with thousands of ecstatic fans, ecstatically celebrating their team's historic achievement.

    This momentous win marks a significant turning point for the blue side of Manchester, which had previously lived in the shadow of their local rivals, Manchester United.

    The club's fortunes experienced a transformative shift following an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008, propelling them to new heights of success.

    Watch the jubilant dressing room celebrations of the Manchester City players:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

