No surprises! Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid wants to sign Kylian Mbappe (WATCH)

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez has officially acknowledged the club's interest in Kylian Mbappé. The French superstar was previously linked with a move to Santiago Bernabéu last year but opted to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Florentino Pérez recently confirmed during a conversation with a fan that Los Blancos still have a desire to acquire Mbappé, although he mentioned that it is unlikely to happen in the current year. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is nearing the completion of the €134m transfer for Borussia Dortmund playmaker Jude Bellingham, under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite signing a deal at PSG until 2025, Mbappe reportedly has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for fee next summer due to the club's lack of success in Europe. Reportedly, Mbappe's mind is made up and he is ready to scheduled a meeting with PSG for the end of the season to convey his desires

However, if Mbappe decides to play for Real Madrid, he would have to take a significant cut in salary. Moreover, he might be asked to play more centrally as Vinicius Jr. is currently the number one choice on the left wing.

Also Read: Man City win first Champions League title to seal historic treble; WATCH Rodri's match-winning goal vs Inter