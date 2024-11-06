Champions League round-up: Milan beat Real Madrid, Sporting humble Man City; Liverpool defeat Leverkusen

The UEFA Champions League returned with stunning upsets, including Milan's win over Real Madrid, Sporting's thrashing of Manchester City, and Liverpool’s dominant victory over Leverkusen.

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday, serving up a thrilling night of action and upsets across Europe. AC Milan shocked reigning champions Real Madrid with a 3-1 win, exploiting Madrid’s defensive struggles. Liverpool impressed with a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield, thanks to a hat-trick from Luis Diaz. Sporting CP pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City, ending City’s unbeaten run as Viktor Gyokeres notched a hat-trick.

Other highlights included Celtic’s comeback against RB Leipzig, PSV’s 4-0 rout of Girona, and Dinamo Zagreb's 4-1 triumph over Slovan Bratislava. These results showcased the tournament's unpredictability as teams fight for spots in the knockout stages.

Milan Outclass Real Madrid in a Stunning 3-1 Victory

In the marquee clash of the night, AC Milan stunned reigning champions Real Madrid with a comprehensive 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. The visitors wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, with Malick Thiaw heading in a Christian Pulisic corner early in the game. Madrid responded swiftly, however, as Vinicius Junior netted a penalty to equalize.

The second half saw Milan take control, with Alvaro Morata, a former Real Madrid player, capitalizing on a rebound to score against his old club. Rafael Leao then set up Tijjani Reijnders, who sealed the win with a clinical finish, exploiting Madrid’s defensive vulnerabilities. The defeat leaves Real Madrid questioning their defensive stability as they look to defend their title.

Sporting CP Stun Manchester City with a 4-1 Victory

Sporting CP delivered a shock to Manchester City’s unbeaten streak, defeating the English champions 4-1. Phil Foden gave City an early lead with a powerful strike, reaching his 18th Champions League goal to equal Ronaldinho’s tally. However, Sporting soon took charge, with Viktor Gyokeres equalizing by outpacing City’s defenders.

The Portuguese side continued their aggressive approach after the break, as Maximiliano Araujo scored to put them ahead. Gyokeres converted a penalty minutes later, and then scored another spot-kick to complete his hat-trick, sealing a memorable win for Sporting. Haaland missed a penalty that could have brought City back into the game, and City now face their first three-game losing streak in all competitions since 2018.

Luis Diaz Hat-Trick Guides Liverpool to 4-0 Win over Leverkusen

Liverpool delighted their fans with a dominant 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, spoiling Xabi Alonso’s return to Anfield. A goalless first half saw Liverpool denied a goal due to a handball, but the Reds ramped up the intensity in the second half. Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a deft chip over Leverkusen’s keeper, sparking Liverpool’s momentum.

Soon after, Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s lead, heading home a Mohamed Salah cross. Diaz completed his hat-trick with two more goals, securing his first treble for Liverpool and ensuring a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool’s attacking prowess ultimately overpowered the German side, and Diaz’s standout performance solidifies his reputation as a crucial player for the Reds.

Juventus and Lille Share Points in a 1-1 Draw

Lille, renowned for upsetting European heavyweights, fought Juventus to a 1-1 draw in France. Canadian striker Jonathan David continued his fine form by opening the scoring with a precise finish. Juventus managed to respond in the second half, as Dusan Vlahovic converted a penalty to level the score, ensuring the teams shared points.

Borussia Dortmund Edge Out Sturm Graz 1-0

Borussia Dortmund secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz at Signal Iduna Park. Despite dominating possession and registering 21 attempts, Dortmund struggled to break down a resilient Sturm Graz defense. Donyell Malen finally found the net with a late goal to give the German side a hard-earned win in front of their home fans.

Celtic’s Dramatic Comeback Sinks RB Leipzig

Celtic pulled off a stunning 3-1 comeback against RB Leipzig at Celtic Park. Christoph Baumgartner initially put Leipzig in the lead, but Celtic fought back. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn scored twice before halftime, first with a curling effort and then from close range, to give Celtic the advantage. Reo Hatate added a third goal to seal the victory, as the Scottish side celebrated a memorable European night at home.

Monaco Edge Bologna 1-0, Ending Unbeaten Home Streak

Monaco ended Bologna’s impressive 28-game unbeaten home streak in European competition with a 1-0 win. Bologna’s goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski made a series of critical saves, but Thilo Kehrer’s late header handed the Italian club their first home defeat in Europe in over two decades.

PSV Dominate 10-Man Girona for 4-0 Win

PSV Eindhoven celebrated their first Champions League victory of the season, crushing 10-man Girona 4-0. Ryan Flamingo opened the scoring after capitalizing on a long throw-in, while Malik Tillman added a second. Girona’s night worsened when Arnau Martinez was sent off for a second yellow card. Johan Bakayoko then added a third with a powerful strike from outside the box, and Ladislav Krejci’s own goal capped off a night to forget for Girona.

Dinamo Zagreb’s Comeback Crushes Slovan Bratislava 4-1

Dinamo Zagreb completed a 4-1 comeback over Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia. David Strelec gave the hosts an early lead, but Dario SpikiC soon equalized for Dinamo. Petar Sucic and Sandro Kulenovic added three more goals for the visitors, securing the victory. Dinamo Zagreb’s resilience and tactical adjustments were crucial as they climbed the standings while Slovan Bratislava sank to the bottom.

Latest Videos