Mumbai police arrest man in Karnataka’s Haveri for threatening Salman Khan with Rs 5 crore demand

Mumbai’s Worli police arrested Bhikaram Jalram Bishnoi in Haveri, Karnataka, for allegedly threatening actor Salman Khan with a Rs 5 crore demand in the name of Anmol Bishnoi. The Rajasthan native, working as a labourer, was taken to Mumbai for further questioning.

Mumbai police arrest man in Karnataka Haveri for threatening Salman Khan with Rs 5 crore demand vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Mumbai’s Worli police arrested a man in Haveri, Karnataka, on Tuesday night in connection with threats made to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The accused, identified as Bhikaram Jalram Bishnoi from Jalore, Rajasthan, had allegedly issued a demand for Rs 5 crore in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The arrest was made after a coordinated operation between the Mumbai and Karnataka police forces.

Under a court's permission, authorities took Bhikaram into custody and transferred him to Mumbai for further questioning. Initial reports indicate that Bhikaram had threatened Mumbai’s traffic police via a WhatsApp message, demanding Rs 5 crore or an apology from Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck—an incident from a 1998 hunting case involving the actor. The message stated, “Apologize to the Bishnoi community or pay Rs 5 crore.” The investigation traced the message back to Karnataka, leading to the arrest in Haveri.

Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police arrest Bandra resident for demanding Rs 2 crore ransom

Investigations reveal that Bhikaram arrived in Haveri about a month and a half ago. He worked as a labourer in a local factory and shared a room in Gowda layout with other labourers. Police say he was involved in grill work during his stay and had previously worked in different locations.

The arrest followed information shared by the Mumbai police, with the local district police acting on the lead. Bhikaram was taken into custody in Haveri and then transferred to Mumbai for interrogation to uncover further details and potential links to Lawrence Bishnoi’s network.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE dmn

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE ATG

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha REVEALS name of daughter; Check out her name HERE

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on ATG

Ananya Panday, 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani to spark chemistry in upcoming romantic drama? Read on

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next RBA

Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan claims Minahil Malik of leaking her sex video; here's what happened next

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon