Mumbai police arrest man in Karnataka’s Haveri for threatening Salman Khan with Rs 5 crore demand

Mumbai’s Worli police arrested Bhikaram Jalram Bishnoi in Haveri, Karnataka, for allegedly threatening actor Salman Khan with a Rs 5 crore demand in the name of Anmol Bishnoi. The Rajasthan native, working as a labourer, was taken to Mumbai for further questioning.

Mumbai’s Worli police arrested a man in Haveri, Karnataka, on Tuesday night in connection with threats made to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The accused, identified as Bhikaram Jalram Bishnoi from Jalore, Rajasthan, had allegedly issued a demand for Rs 5 crore in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The arrest was made after a coordinated operation between the Mumbai and Karnataka police forces.

Under a court's permission, authorities took Bhikaram into custody and transferred him to Mumbai for further questioning. Initial reports indicate that Bhikaram had threatened Mumbai’s traffic police via a WhatsApp message, demanding Rs 5 crore or an apology from Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck—an incident from a 1998 hunting case involving the actor. The message stated, “Apologize to the Bishnoi community or pay Rs 5 crore.” The investigation traced the message back to Karnataka, leading to the arrest in Haveri.



Investigations reveal that Bhikaram arrived in Haveri about a month and a half ago. He worked as a labourer in a local factory and shared a room in Gowda layout with other labourers. Police say he was involved in grill work during his stay and had previously worked in different locations.

The arrest followed information shared by the Mumbai police, with the local district police acting on the lead. Bhikaram was taken into custody in Haveri and then transferred to Mumbai for interrogation to uncover further details and potential links to Lawrence Bishnoi’s network.

