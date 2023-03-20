Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIRAL PHOTO: Chelsea's Aubameyang in Barcelona dressing room after El Clasico win sends fans into a tizzy

    Barcelona defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-1 in yet another El Clasico encounter on Sunday and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's presence in the dressing room has sparked massive outburst.

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    In what has sent Chelsea fans into a tizzy, a photograph of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was spotted in Barcelona's dressing room following the team's 2-1 win against Real Madrid in their El Clasico clash on Sunday at Camp Nou. The victory at the iconic stadium against their arch-rivals has helped Barcelona go 12 points clear of the Los Blancos in La Liga.

    At Camp Nou, the crowd generated a lot of conversation, and Pep Guardiola, too, showed up to watch his former team win from the stands. For the first time in 20 years, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez did not travel, though. Chelsea striker Aubameyang attended the match at Camp Nou as well. After the game, Ferran Torres' Instagram account showed the Gabonese in the locker room with his former teammates as they celebrated.

    Since Graham Potter arrived at Stamford Bridge, the Gabonese striker has been out of favour, with rumours that he would return to Barcelona during the winter transfer window. However, he could not do so because FIFA regulations forbade him from returning to Barcelona.

    Aubameyang's photograph with Torres celebrating Barcelona's El Clasico win in the team's dressing room has sparked a massive social media outburst. On Twitter, fans of both Barcelona and Chelsea have gone berserk. While some Barca supporters pleaded with the club to bring the former Arsenal striker back, a few Chelsea fans believed the striker deserves more respect than he is currently getting in the west London club.

    Also read: Barcelona's El Clasico hero Roberto wants Messi back at Camp Nou; says 'we're already waiting for him'

    "We haven’t been fair to a top player like Aubameyang. No, not at all. I don’t know what Potter is trying to insinuate but but we all know Aubameyang qualities. No excuse," noted one Chelsea supporter on Twitter.

    Another added, "I am almost sure that there are still those among Arsenal fans who consider him a legend of the club and blame Arteta for leaving Arsenal. Not from a great mind."

    A Barcelona fan said, "Come back Auba," while another supporter added, "Back this summer."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
