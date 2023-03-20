Barcelona's El Clasico hero Roberto wants Messi back at Camp Nou; says 'we're already waiting for him'

Sergi Roberto, who scored the opening goal during Barcelona's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid, has stated he wants former club legend Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou in the summer.

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues to hog the headlines, with rumours of a possible move to MLS side Inter Miami and return to Barcelona continuing to add fuel the fire.

Amidst speculations, Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto, who scored the opening goal in the El Clasico 2-1 win against Real Madrid on Sunday night, has stated he wants the Argentine superstar to return to Camp Nou in the summer. The Barca star noted that Messi does not deserve the treatment he receives in Paris.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and joined the Parisian club after the Catalans could not extend his contract. But close to two years into his stint in France, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be on the move again this summer as his contract expires in June.

Also read: 'Messi is an alien': Rodrigo de Paul in awe of PSG star's 'magic'; invites him to join Atletico Madrid

Although negotiations for a new contract with PSG are ongoing, there have been persistent rumours regarding Messi's potential return to Barcelona for one last dance.

Moreover, according to French publications, Messi is determined to return to the Catalan club. Despite ongoing conversations, PSG is said to be still deciding whether to extend the contract of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In the middle of this, PSG supporters have been antagonistic against the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, blaming him for the team's elimination from the UEFA Champions League and recent string of defeats.

Under the current circumstances, Roberto has opined that Messi should return to Barcelona in the summer since he is not entitled to the treatment he is receiving in Paris.

"With open arms, who wouldn't be ready for Messi's return. In the end, we don't want to talk too much because it's up to him, the president, the coach, or whoever, but if it's up to the players, we're already waiting for him," the Barcelona defender said.

Talking about the treatment Messi is receiving from PSG fans, Roberto added, "You don't understand why, he is having good seasons in Paris, scoring a lot of goals, assisting…"

"They've taken it out on him because of the elimination, but he's a spectacular player and it's very bad that a player of this level is treated in this way. We're going to treat him very well here if he comes."

Ronald Araujo also said last week that he would love to see his former captain return to the club, so Roberto is not the only Barcelona player to bring up Messi's homecoming.

Before moving forward with the prospective signing of Messi, Barcelona will need to address their Financial Fair Play issues since they must drastically reduce their pay cost before the summer. They might have to let go of some existing players to do it.

Also read: Eager to pit Messi against Ronaldo, Saudi club Al-Hilal set to offer PSG star £194 million-a-year deal?