Retiring Nadal suffers Davis Cup defeat in potential last match; teary-eyed anthem moment moves fans (WATCH)

Rafael Nadal’s illustrious career may have reached its conclusion after a straight-sets defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Tuesday.

First Published Nov 20, 2024, 12:11 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:11 AM IST

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s illustrious career may have reached its conclusion after a straight-sets defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp in Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who confirmed his retirement plans following the tournament, was unable to find his best form in his first competitive outing since the Paris Olympics in July, falling 6-4, 6-4 to World No. 80 van de Zandschulp.

The defeat could signify Nadal’s final professional match if Spain fails to win the remaining two matches against the Netherlands.

Chosen by captain David Ferrer to lead the team in the opening match, Nadal was visibly emotional before the contest, breaking down in tears as the Spanish national anthem played.

Despite his obvious emotional state, Nadal showed no clear physical limitations and moved well around the court early on. However, van de Zandschulp quickly found his rhythm, breaking Nadal’s serve in the first set to take a 5-4 lead. The Dutchman held his nerve to serve out the first set and claimed the early advantage.

In the second set, Nadal was broken again immediately, with van de Zandschulp building a commanding 4-1 lead. The 38-year-old fought back strongly, breaking van de Zandschulp's serve and creating several more opportunities to make a comeback. However, the Dutchman proved unshaken, breaking Nadal once more before serving out the final two games to seal a historic victory.

Spain now trails 1-0 in the best-of-three series against the Netherlands, with Carlos Alcaraz set to try and level the tie against Tallon Griekspoor in the second singles match.

If Alcaraz manages to force a decider, he will team up with Marcel Granollers for the doubles against Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof.

Should Spain mount a comeback and win the tie, they would advance to the semi-finals on Friday. However, captain David Ferrer could face a dilemma over whether to select Nadal again just three days later, given his long-standing fitness issues that have led to his retirement announcement.

