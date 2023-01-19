'Not this saga again': Meme fest explodes after Real Madrid's 'pursuit' for PSG star Mbappe resurfaces

Real Madrid have reportedly made 'movement' in their pursuit of one day signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe since the World Cup 2022.

The Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe transfer saga refuses to die as reports now suggest that the Los Blancos have made 'movement' in their pursuit of one day signing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star since the World Cup 2022.

Last summer, it looked as though the 24-year-old French sensation would be moving to Real Madrid, but instead, he inked a stunning new contract that would keep him in Paris through 2024, with an option to extend it by one year.

Also read: 'Good vibes only': All is well between PSG's Mbappe and Messi after epic World Cup 2022; here's proof

However, The Athletic claims that after France's heartbreaking loss to Argentina in Qatar, Real Madrid has maintained more covert communication with Mbappe and his representatives, and there has been movement.

The striker's future is still in the air, as both Mbappe's representatives and Real Madrid assert that they have been waiting to hear something since the summer. Although the PSG star's choice infuriated the Spanish champions, club president Florentino Perez has not ruled out a potential future transfer for the 2018 World Cup winner.

He added that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, rumoured to have phoned Mbappe and pleaded with him to remain in Ligue 1, impacted the choice.

Concerns about Mbappe's satisfaction at PSG have been raised in the recent past. According to reports, the Ligue 1 winners promised him a busy transfer window in which they would bring in players like Milan Skriniar, Robert Lewandowski, and Bernardo Silva to help them win the Champions League.

This season, Mbappe has cut an unhappy figure in France, where he seems to have fallen out with Neymar and has expressed frustration with manager Christopher Galtier's offensive system.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool. The attacker has stated in the open that he loves to play in a two-person system with a pivot, much like he does with Olivier Giroud for his country.

Additionally, there were worries that Mbappe was growing increasingly isolated inside the team, as several of his teammates were said to be dissatisfied with the French star's attitude.

Also read: Mbappe meets Messi in 1st PSG training since Argentina's World Cup win; here's what transpired

Real Madrid transfer may not occur in January or the summer, but the possibility remains. A PSG source told The Athletic, "The only club that can get him out of here is Real Madrid. Nothing is impossible in football, but we could ask for 352 million pounds or not even put a price on him."

However, others in Paris believe Mbappe has returned from his heartbreaking World Cup loss with France reenergized and is enthusiastic about the club's future.

Meanwhile, football enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their views on the rumours of Mbappe's move to Real Madrid surfacing again. A meme fest exploded on the micro-blogging site, with most users mocking the transfer saga brewing for years now.