Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not this saga again': Meme fest explodes after Real Madrid's 'pursuit' for PSG star Mbappe resurfaces

    Real Madrid have reportedly made 'movement' in their pursuit of one day signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe since the World Cup 2022.

    football transfer rumours Not this saga again Meme fest explodes after Real Madrid's 'pursuit' for PSG star Mbappe resurfaces snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    The Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe transfer saga refuses to die as reports now suggest that the Los Blancos have made 'movement' in their pursuit of one day signing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star since the World Cup 2022.

    Last summer, it looked as though the 24-year-old French sensation would be moving to Real Madrid, but instead, he inked a stunning new contract that would keep him in Paris through 2024, with an option to extend it by one year.

    Also read: 'Good vibes only': All is well between PSG's Mbappe and Messi after epic World Cup 2022; here's proof

    However, The Athletic claims that after France's heartbreaking loss to Argentina in Qatar, Real Madrid has maintained more covert communication with Mbappe and his representatives, and there has been movement.

    The striker's future is still in the air, as both Mbappe's representatives and Real Madrid assert that they have been waiting to hear something since the summer. Although the PSG star's choice infuriated the Spanish champions, club president Florentino Perez has not ruled out a potential future transfer for the 2018 World Cup winner.

    He added that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, rumoured to have phoned Mbappe and pleaded with him to remain in Ligue 1, impacted the choice.

    Concerns about Mbappe's satisfaction at PSG have been raised in the recent past. According to reports, the Ligue 1 winners promised him a busy transfer window in which they would bring in players like Milan Skriniar, Robert Lewandowski, and Bernardo Silva to help them win the Champions League.

    This season, Mbappe has cut an unhappy figure in France, where he seems to have fallen out with Neymar and has expressed frustration with manager Christopher Galtier's offensive system. 

    The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool. The attacker has stated in the open that he loves to play in a two-person system with a pivot, much like he does with Olivier Giroud for his country.

    Additionally, there were worries that Mbappe was growing increasingly isolated inside the team, as several of his teammates were said to be dissatisfied with the French star's attitude.

    Also read: Mbappe meets Messi in 1st PSG training since Argentina's World Cup win; here's what transpired

    Real Madrid transfer may not occur in January or the summer, but the possibility remains. A PSG source told The Athletic, "The only club that can get him out of here is Real Madrid. Nothing is impossible in football, but we could ask for 352 million pounds or not even put a price on him."

    However, others in Paris believe Mbappe has returned from his heartbreaking World Cup loss with France reenergized and is enthusiastic about the club's future.

    Meanwhile, football enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their views on the rumours of Mbappe's move to Real Madrid surfacing again. A meme fest exploded on the micro-blogging site, with most users mocking the transfer saga brewing for years now.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football riyadh season cup Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi LIVE streaming watch Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash india snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Exclusive: Shubman Gill coach Yograj reveals how Yuvraj Singh played key role in improving double centurion's batting-ayh

    Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj reveals how Yuvraj played key role in improving double centurion's batting

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud snt

    Australian Open 2023: Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud

    Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.8 dollars in financial scam in jamaica snt

    'Awful': Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.7 million in financial scam

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true - PR Sreejesh-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true' - Sreejesh

    Recent Stories

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video - gps

    Two fearless women cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar; watch viral video

    Strong supporter: WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency - adt

    'Strong supporter': WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day AJR

    Rs 300 crore cryptocurrency scam: Jalna Police receives 101 complaints in just one day

    football riyadh season cup Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi LIVE streaming watch Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash india snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs vma

    Spotted: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon