    Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Desperate Barcelona to meet La Liga bosses to facilitate 'one last dance'

    Barcelona are reportedly set to meet with La Liga in order to make the signing of PSG star Lionel Messi an economic possibility this summer.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    In less than two months, legendary forward Lionel Messi's club future would be sealed. Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain, whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ends in June 2023, has a big decision to take - whether to stay at Parc des Princes or move to another club. 

    Speculations are rife that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have made a 400 million euro offer, which will peg the PSG star opposite his arch-rival and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Amid this lucrative offer, reports also suggest that Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami and former club Barcelona are eyeing for the 35-year-old to join them.

    Also read: 'PSG is not Kylian Saint-Germain' - Mbappe hits out over season ticket video

    While fans remain with bated breath to learn about Messi's club future, reports have now indicated that Barcelona is set to meet with La Liga to make the signing of the club legend an economic possibility this summer.

    According to Sport, the Catalan side is organising its affairs in an effort to make the deal for 'one last dance' come through. As recently as February, La Liga announced they would need to cut their wage budget by 200 million euros.

    A delegation of Barcelona representatives led by Mateu Alemany will reportedly meet with their La Liga counterparts to provide a feasible strategy for signing Messi in the upcoming weeks. They will make a Messi offer once they receive the league's approval.

    Also read: WATCH: Thierry Henry explains reason behind Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG and not Argentina

    Barcelona will make an offer once it is inevitable that Messi will be leaving the French capital, which may take weeks and result in the matter being resolved in mid-May. Furthermore, relations between La Liga and Barcelona could be better, as Presidents Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas take shots at each other.

    Despite prior aspirations to extend his contract, it is currently believed that talks between Messi and PSG are on pause as both parties assess their positions. Rafa Yuste, vice president of Barcelona, recently made a public statement stating that the Blaugrana wanted to bring Messi back to the team.

    "We've been in contact with Leo Messi's camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I'd love for him to come back. For sure, Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here," quoted Barcelona vice president Yuste as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

    With the clock ticking on Messi's PSG contract extension, it remains to be seen if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will make a sensational return to Camp Nou, move to the United States or rekindle the historic Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry in Saudi Arabia.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
