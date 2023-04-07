Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PSG is not Kylian Saint-Germain' - Mbappe hits out over season ticket video

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    PSG recently released a season ticket video where he was heavily featured throughout the video. At the same time, other players could barely share the spotlight, which has irked the Frenchman, who has lashed out over the video and feels that the club is not just about him.

    French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) revealed a video recently about the renewal of season tickets. Incidentally, the club's star striker Kylian Mbappe was heavily featured in the video. At the same time, his other team members barely shared any spotlight in the promo and took a backseat. Consequently, it did not go down well with the Frenchman.

    Mbappe has hit out at the club for over-glorifying him, stating that the Parisians are not just about him but also the other players, while he has vowed to push to protect the rights of his image. It comes at a time when the forward signed a lucrative contract before the start of the season until 2025, but his future remains uncertain.

    "I just viewed the club's re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I'm afraid I have to disagree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for the right to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain," said Mbappe, reports FotMob, as the club has now taken down the video.

    Mbappe's comment could also be frustrating, given PSG's obnoxious run of late, losing three of the last four ties across events. While it currently leads the Ligue 1 table in a bid to retain its French crown, a couple of more losses could derail even that, with Lens and Marseille just six points behind it.

