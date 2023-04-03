Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Thierry Henry explains reason behind Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG and not Argentina

    Lionel Messi has struggled to make an impact with PSG despite his recent success with Argentina. While he remains linked for a return to Barcelona, here's what Thierry Henry has to say about his Paris struggles.

    football Why does Lionel Messi struggle for PSG and not Argentina? Here's what Thierry Henry has to say-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has played for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the last couple of seasons. However, he has struggled to make a significant impact in goal-scoring, where he has won just a couple of domestic titles, including the Ligue 1 last season. At the same time, he failed to steer the Parisians to European success.

    On Sunday, PSG was up against ninth-placed Lyon at home and was a solid favourite the see off the game as the winner. However, it was an extremely competitive tie, with the visitors winning 1-0. Although the Parisians stay atop the table, six points clear in its title defence, legendary former French striker Thierry Henry was critical of Messi's failure at the French capital and felt that returning to Barcelona would be a good move for the Argentinian.

    ALSO READ: After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success, Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge

    Talking to Amazon Prime Sport France, Henry said (via RMC Sport), "It's not easy to lead the orchestra with three conductors. In Argentina, he's the boss. You see how the players look at him. They could die for him. When Leo feels that, he's unplayable. Here, it's different." Also, Messi was booed by the PSG fans on Sunday, and Henry was critical about it.

    "I would like to see him finish his career at Barça. It's a wish. I'm not saying he should leave PSG or not leave PSG. I'm happy to see him in the French league. But the boos last time didn't help. Thirteen goals, thirteen assists [in Ligue 1 this season], we're talking about the current best player in the world, OK? It's about the love of the game for what he did for this club. He didn't leave as he should have. It still bothers me, and I think it bothers him too," concluded Henry, reports GivemeSport.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Rhodes lose to Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    football After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success Cristiano Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge snt

    After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success, Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge

    football Ramadan Karim Real Madrid stars applaud Benzema 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid snt

    'Ramadan Karim': Real Madrid stars laud Benzema's 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision

    Recent Stories

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list AHA

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

    Apple hack 5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer gcw

    5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer

    Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law to contest from Hassan; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Rhodes lose to Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains

    SEXY photos: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram post shouldn't be MISSED AHA

    SEXY photos: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram post shouldn't be MISSED

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon