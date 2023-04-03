WATCH: Thierry Henry explains reason behind Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG and not Argentina

Lionel Messi has struggled to make an impact with PSG despite his recent success with Argentina. While he remains linked for a return to Barcelona, here's what Thierry Henry has to say about his Paris struggles.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has played for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the last couple of seasons. However, he has struggled to make a significant impact in goal-scoring, where he has won just a couple of domestic titles, including the Ligue 1 last season. At the same time, he failed to steer the Parisians to European success.

On Sunday, PSG was up against ninth-placed Lyon at home and was a solid favourite the see off the game as the winner. However, it was an extremely competitive tie, with the visitors winning 1-0. Although the Parisians stay atop the table, six points clear in its title defence, legendary former French striker Thierry Henry was critical of Messi's failure at the French capital and felt that returning to Barcelona would be a good move for the Argentinian.

Talking to Amazon Prime Sport France, Henry said (via RMC Sport), "It's not easy to lead the orchestra with three conductors. In Argentina, he's the boss. You see how the players look at him. They could die for him. When Leo feels that, he's unplayable. Here, it's different." Also, Messi was booed by the PSG fans on Sunday, and Henry was critical about it.

"I would like to see him finish his career at Barça. It's a wish. I'm not saying he should leave PSG or not leave PSG. I'm happy to see him in the French league. But the boos last time didn't help. Thirteen goals, thirteen assists [in Ligue 1 this season], we're talking about the current best player in the world, OK? It's about the love of the game for what he did for this club. He didn't leave as he should have. It still bothers me, and I think it bothers him too," concluded Henry, reports GivemeSport.