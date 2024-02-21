Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich in summer as Bundesliga giants eye new direction next season

    Despite initial successes under Thomas Tuchel's leadership, including securing the Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has encountered a series of setbacks in recent months.

    football Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich in summer as Bundesliga giants eye new direction next season snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    Bayern Munich on Wednesday announced a significant shake-up in its coaching staff, revealing that head coach Thomas Tuchel will depart from the club at the conclusion of the current season. Tuchel, who assumed the role just 11 months ago, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, played a pivotal role in guiding the Bavarian side to the Bundesliga title.

    Despite initial successes under Tuchel's leadership, including securing the Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has encountered a series of setbacks in recent months. The team has struggled to maintain the pace set by the unbeaten league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, and faced elimination from the DFB-Pokal. Furthermore, Bayern Munich currently trails behind Lazio following the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

    In light of these challenges and disappointing results, the club has made the decision to part ways with Tuchel earlier than initially planned. Despite having a year remaining on his contract, Bayern Munich has opted for a change in leadership this summer.

    "In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us," said Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

    Meanwhile, outgoing boss Tuchel said, "We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

    According to reports from Sky Germany, the top candidate internally to replace Tuchel is none other than former Bayern Munich midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso. Alonso's extensive experience as both a player and a coach, coupled with his familiarity with the club, makes him an attractive prospect for Bayern Munich's coaching position.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Nothing short of a miracle': Aakash Chopra commends Rishabh Pant's remarkable recovery after horrific crash osf

    'Nothing short of a miracle': Aakash Chopra commends Rishabh Pant's remarkable recovery after horrific crash

    Security heightened after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India-England Ranchi Test; WATCH viral video snt

    Security heightened after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India-England Ranchi Test; WATCH viral video

    Football Mikel Arteta expresses Arsenal's aspiration for Champions League glory at Wembley osf

    Mikel Arteta expresses Arsenal's aspiration for Champions League glory at Wembley (WATCH)

    cricket Hafeez claims low priority on team fitness by Babar Azam and Coaches ahead of ODI World Cup (WATCH) osf

    Hafeez claims low priority on team fitness by Babar Azam and coaches ahead of ODI World Cup (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh

    Recent Stories

    US to rain down sanctions on Russia for Alexei Navalny's death, set to target key sectors hurting Kremlin avv

    US to rain down sanctions on Russia for Alexei Navalny's death, set to target key sectors hurting Kremlin

    UP Board Exam 2024 Have doubts Call THESE toll-free helpline number to clear them gcw

    UP Board Exam 2024: Have doubts? Call THESE toll-free helpline number to clear them

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday

    Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 beautiful Bhojpuri actresses RBA

    Akshara Singh to Monalisa-7 beautiful Bhojpuri actresses

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress anr

    Setback for actor Dileep; Kerala HC directs handover of memory card inquiry report copy to actress

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon