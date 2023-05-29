Thomas Tuchel set to leave Bayern Munich just two days after winning Bundesliga title?

Just two days after Bayern Munich clinched its 11th straight Bundesliga title, legendary German footballer Dietmar Hamann has claimed Thomas Tuchel will follow Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic out of the club.

Hamann, a former midfielder for Bayern Munich and Liverpool, believes that Tuchel, who was only hired as the head coach in late March, may also resign, with one other analyst speculating that it might happen as soon as Monday.

"When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: Do you want to work for this club? I don't think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he'll leave of his own accord," Hamann said on German TV.

Hamann's fellow pundit, Erik Meijer, then added, "I think he'll have left the club by Monday."

During a nail-biting championship on Saturday, Bayern edged rivals Borussia Dortmund to win another Bundesliga title. As Mainz held Dortmund to a 2-2 draw, Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute goal at Cologne proved to be the game-winner, giving Bayern the championship on goal differential after a tight fight.

Speaking at Bayern's title celebration in Munich's Marienplatz, Tuchel said, "It would of course be desirable for things to calm down and for us to be able to focus on football. We have enough to do. We have to play faster, play better, play more consistently. We want to improve on all levels. We have to come back as a unit."

"We want to make sure there's a family feeling and also protect ourselves from external influences and opinions. This is very important. Only then can we demand everything from the players," said the German, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann just two months ago.

However, as Bayern celebrated yet another victory, there was bloodshed at the board level, and Kahn and Salihamidzic were promptly let off. Kahn will be replaced as vice-chairman by Jan-Christian Dreesen, and Salihamidzic's replacement will be made public.

A statement on the club's official website said, "Oliver Kahn is no longer CEO of FC Bayern Munchen AG. Hasan Salihamidzic will also be replaced as board member for sport. This was decided by the club's supervisory board. Kahn will be replaced by the current vice-chairman of the board Jan-Christian Dreesen. Salihamidzic's successor is still to be decided."

Kahn revealed he wasn't permitted to participate in the celebrations in a statement on Twitter after breaking his silence. "Unbelievable! A big compliment and congratulations guys! I always told you so! Always give everything to the end and never give up. I am incredibly proud of you and this achievement!" he wrote.

"I would like to celebrate with you, but unfortunately I can't be with you today because the club has forbidden me. I'm looking forward to next season. We will not only be German champions for the 12th time! Let's celebrate!" he added.

Salihamidzic, a former midfielder, rejoined the team in August 2017 as sports director before being elevated to the position of board member for sport three years later.

"It has been a great journey, which I would have liked to continue, but I respect the decision of the supervisory board. FC Bayern stands above everything else, and I wish our team and our fans cohesion and success," he stated.