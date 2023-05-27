Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dortmund snatch 'bottlers' title from Arsenal! Meme fest explodes after Bayern win Bundesliga again

    Bayern Munich are German champions for the 11th straight time after a breathless climax to the Bundesliga season. Jamal Musiala's 89th minute winner for the Bavarians settled it following Borussia Dortmund’s implosion against Mainz.

    Borussia Dortmund's chances of winning the league for the first time since 2012 were dashed on the final day of tremendous drama when Bayern Munich defeated the odds to win the title by one point. Due to Jamal Musiala's late goal, Bayern won the championship by a single point over Dortmund, who could only draw 2-2 with Mainz.

    As Dortmund hurled everything at Mainz in an attempt to score a last-second winner in a memorable Bundesliga final, Thomas Tuchel's team was already celebrating with their supporters in Cologne.

    Dortmund was the centre of attention since they controlled their own destiny and had the easiest task at hand: defeat Mainz at home to win the German championship. Bayern Munich was competing in Cologne, which is 73 kilometres to the south, knowing that only a win would give them the chance to seize the moment should the unimaginable occur in Dortmund.

    Bayern's early advantage was the momentum. A quick break involving Thomas Müller and Leroy Sane ended with Kingsley Coman cutting in from the left and firing a shot into the top corner. The goal put pressure on Dortmund, where news of it had begun to spread, and the finish was classic Coman.

    Soon later, Dortmund's situation got even worse. Dortmund had trailed and now needed two when Andreas Hanche-Olsen's header at the near post sped past Gregor Kobel and stunned the Westfalenstadion.

    The VAR check gave Dortmund a chance to recover the game when they were given a penalty for a foul on Raphael Guerreiro. However, Sebastien Haller's shot was weak and lacklustre, and Mainz custodian Finn Dahmen easily saved it.

    When Mainz captain Karim Onisiwo headed in a second for Mainz in front of the Südtribüne, the atmosphere changed from quiet to funereal. That was the final nail in Dortmund's coffin as they were left needing three goals and watching their hopes vanish in front of them.

    Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was set to give the most significant halftime team talk of his career as Bayern continued to look comfortable in Cologne, Sane had a goal disallowed for handball, and Müller headed against the post.

    Guerreiro's goal for Dortmund appeared to wake up Dortmund for a spell, giving fans hope for a comeback. That never occurred, but with 10 minutes left, Cologne made up for it by giving Dortmund a huge advantage when Dejan Ljubicic converted a penalty after Serge Gnabry was called for handball after a VAR review.

    But a minute from the conclusion of regulation, Musiala, a brilliant 20-year-old for Bayern, struck a lovely goal into the bottom corner, setting off chaotic scenes in front of the jubilant Bayern supporters. They won their eleventh straight championship, and Dortmund could have to wait another several years for a better opportunity. 

    A meme fest exploded trolling 'bottlers' Dortmund after their disappointing draw handed Bayern the Bundesliga championship for the 11th straight time, with some fans equating their dramatic title loss to Arsenal, who lost the Premier League championship to Manchester City earlier this month.

    Here's a look at some of the memes that went viral:

