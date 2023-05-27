Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga 2022-23 champions; heartbreak for Borussia Dortmund fans

Bayern Munich are champions of the Bundesliga for the 11th consecutive season after an unbelievably dramatic final day.

Dortmund drew 2-2 at home to Mainz when a win would have given them the title, and Dejan Ljubicic's equalise from the penalty spot for Köln appeared to be handing them the victory.

But Jamal Musiala's outstanding winning goal in the 89th minute turned the tide of the championship race in the Bundesliga record champions' direction.

Raphael Guerreiro restored parity for BVB in the second half, but Ljubicic's penalty goal gave Dortmund the advantage and seemed to seal the victory.

However, Musiala scored the game-winning goal, giving Bayern the Meisterschale for the first time in their history. It is the 33rd championship in the record champions' history and the first in coach Thomas Tuchel's career in the Bundesliga.

The entire summer will be spent in Dortmund wondering what went wrong. On the last day, Edin Terzi's team only needed to win at home, but they were unable to accomplish so due to Niklas Süle's late equaliser arriving too late to make a difference.

