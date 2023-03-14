Tebas' 'come to La Liga' invite to PSG's Mbappe sparks outburst among Real Madrid and Barcelona fans

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly among the biggest names in world football today. At 24, the French sensation has made waves both in his club career and international level. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's value in the transfer market remains among the highest, and with the French giant's recent exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich - questions around the player's future at Parc des Princes are on the rise once again.

Mbappe, who rejected a lucrative offer to join Real Madrid last year, signed a contract with PSG until 2025 - a move that disappointed several fans of the Spanish club. Although Los Blancos continue to be linked to the Frenchman, several fans have constantly rejected the idea, given the 24-year-old turned down an offer to move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022. And now what's added more fuel to the fire is La Lia boss Javier Tebas' recent invitation to the PSG star to join the Spanish league. Furthermore, Tebas also did not hesitate to mock PSG after the Parisian club crashed out of the Champions League Round of 16 again.

In an interview with Moviestar, Tebas said, "Having so many players does not help you to have titles. God writes straight with crooked lines. Someone who broke financial fair play shows that in football, it's not just money that counts. Thank God football is not so clear. Another year without PSG being European champions and let's hope it will be Madrid."

"It's one thing to see him and another to know if I would like to see him in our championship, launched the president of La Liga at the microphone of the Spanish television channel," Tebas continued. “I would like Kylian Mbappé to come to La Liga. The only team here that can access their claims and economic value is Real Madrid."

Tebas' 'come to La Liga' invite has sparked a massive outburst among both Real Madrid and Barcelona fans on social media, with several enthusiasts questioning the level of the La Liga boss' involvement in bringing stars from different leagues.

"This is the only league you will see a president twerk for a club," noted one angry fan on Twitter, while another added, "Teba's sold the TV rights to LaLiga with Mbappé+Included. That is something the club took a bit personally… this is why there's such a strong campaign to have him join."

"Everyone is involved in this damn saga," stated a third fan, noting the constant speculation around Mbappe's move to Real Madrid. A fourth added, "The same possibility of signing Mabppe is that Barcelona descends and the titles are withdrawn."

Meanwhile, Barcelona fans were also displeased with the La Liga boss' comments. "I am tempted to believe Mr Tebas is now the sporting director for Real Madrid," said one fan, while another added, "And they will still lose to Barca."

"League President saying this... this man is a fool," noted another fan on Twitter, while a fourth user added, "Well, I may sound unreal but at this moment I am ready to believe that if Madrid were in Barca's financial situation, Tebas would have eased the rules and let them sign players."

Here's a look at how several fans reacted to Tebas' latest comment inviting Mbappe to La Liga and Real Madrid: