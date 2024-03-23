Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunil Chhetri to be honoured by AIFF on his 150th International appearance

    Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is set to be celebrated by the AIFF as he reaches his 150th international appearance, marking a historic milestone in his illustrious career.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 9:23 PM IST

    Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri is poised to mark a significant milestone as he gears up for his 150th international match during the World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan in Guwahati. Nearly two decades since his debut against Pakistan, Chhetri's remarkable journey continues, placing him among the elite few in the world of football.

    Debuting in 2005, Chhetri has been a prolific scorer for the national team, netting an impressive 93 goals in his illustrious career. His consistent performance and leadership have made him a symbol of Indian football, inspiring millions across the nation.

    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to celebrate Chhetri's remarkable achievement, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to Indian football. As he embarks on his 150th international appearance, Chhetri's legacy as a footballing icon is set to be etched in history.

    AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan expressed their admiration for Chhetri's unparalleled dedication and influence on Indian football, affirming their commitment to felicitate him during the momentous occasion.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 9:23 PM IST
