Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Strong start rewarded': Arsenal fans ecstatic after Mikel Arteta bags Premier League Manager of the Month

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been named manager of the Month for August after guiding the Gunners to five straight wins at the start of the season.

    football Strong start rewarded Arsenal fans ecstatic after Mikel Arteta bags Premier League Manager of the Month snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was on Friday named Premier League Manager of the Month for August 2022 after guiding the Gunners to five straight wins at the start of the season.

    Also read: Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award; Man City fans celebrate first of many to come

    The 40-year-old Spaniard picked up his third Manager of the Month award, sparking massive jubilation among Arsenal fans. Arteta previously won the award in September 2021 and March 2022.

    Arteta oversaw a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace, a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates, a 3-0 win at Bournemouth and two 2-1 wins against Fulham and Aston Villa in August.

    The Spanish boss was voted as Manager of the Month for August over Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and former Brighton and current Chelsea coach Graham Potter.

    Although Arsenal's perfect start ended with a 3-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, Mikel Arteta and his squad would be hoping to make a strong comeback when they face Brentford on Sunday.

    football Strong start rewarded Arsenal fans ecstatic after Mikel Arteta bags Premier League Manager of the Month snt

    Gerrard lauds Arteta

    Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss and former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard praised Arteta for how he got through challenging periods at Arsenal.

    "It is the most demanding league in the world, in the bottom, the middle and at the top. It was the same when I played. It's not always going to be the perfect journey and you've got to perform when the heat is on, when it's tough. You've got to roll your sleeves up more and put yourself forward even more," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

    "A lot of managers have shown that sometimes you've got to have tough periods, setbacks, and show that you can cope in them moments. Show that you can come through them, build on them. You've got to be patient and try and get to the stage where the building process continues. There's a lot of examples of that – Ralph [Hasenhuttl] is one," he added.

    "You're looking at Mikel Arteta, obviously flying high now at the top of the Premier League now. I bet if you spoke to him, it wasn't all about ups and fantastic times and enjoying it all. But what he did do in the tough moments, he stepped forward," Gerard noted.

    "I think that’s what we have to do as managers in these situations is show your players and supporters and internal staff that you’re all-in and ready for the demands, responsibilities and pressures and you’re going to try to perform to get your team through them," the Aston Villa boss concluded.

    football Strong start rewarded Arsenal fans ecstatic after Mikel Arteta bags Premier League Manager of the Month snt

    Also read: Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence

    Meanwhile, Arsenal fans expressed joy over Arteta being named Manager of the Month and took to Twitter to applaud the Spaniard's efforts to bring together a young team. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Erling Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award Man City fans celebrate first of many to come snt

    Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award; Man City fans celebrate first of many to come

    Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, India vs Pakistan: We have to put ourselves in that situation - Ravichandran Ashwin on Arshdeep Singh trolled for dropped catch-ayh

    'We have to put ourselves in that situation' - Ashwin on Arshdeep trolled for dropped catch vs PAK

    football 'Will miss seeing you on court': PSG star Lionel Messi pays tribute to 'genius' Roger Federer retires snt

    'Will miss seeing you on court': PSG star Lionel Messi pays tribute to 'genius' Roger Federer

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    Ronaldo, Messi or Haaland: Which striker has the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League?

    tennis Forever my idol: A fan ultimate tribute to Swiss GOAT Roger Federer and his retirement-ayh

    'Forever my idol': A fan's ultimate tribute to Swiss G.O.A.T. Roger Federer

    Recent Stories

    Was Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dating Pawan Singh? Here's how they ended their relationship RBA

    Was Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dating Pawan Singh? Here's how they ended their relationship

    Adani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC, becomes India's second largest cement player

    Adani acquires Ambuja Cements and ACC, becomes India's second largest cement player

    Prince William walking behind Queen Elizabeth II coffin brought back memories of mom Diana funeral

    Prince William: Walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin 'brought back memories' of mom Diana's funeral

    On Nirmala Sitharaman's 'half baked' 1991 reforms comments, here's what P Chidambaram said - adt

    On Nirmala Sitharaman's 'half baked' 1991 reforms comments, here's what P Chidambaram said

    SCO Summit 2022: Congress slams PM Modi over photo with world leaders, says 'India equated with Pakistan' AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: Congress slams PM Modi over photo with world leaders, says 'India equated with Pakistan'

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon