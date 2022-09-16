'Strong start rewarded': Arsenal fans ecstatic after Mikel Arteta bags Premier League Manager of the Month

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been named manager of the Month for August after guiding the Gunners to five straight wins at the start of the season.

The 40-year-old Spaniard picked up his third Manager of the Month award, sparking massive jubilation among Arsenal fans. Arteta previously won the award in September 2021 and March 2022.

Arteta oversaw a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace, a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates, a 3-0 win at Bournemouth and two 2-1 wins against Fulham and Aston Villa in August.

The Spanish boss was voted as Manager of the Month for August over Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and former Brighton and current Chelsea coach Graham Potter.

Although Arsenal's perfect start ended with a 3-1 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, Mikel Arteta and his squad would be hoping to make a strong comeback when they face Brentford on Sunday.

Gerrard lauds Arteta

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss and former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard praised Arteta for how he got through challenging periods at Arsenal.

"It is the most demanding league in the world, in the bottom, the middle and at the top. It was the same when I played. It's not always going to be the perfect journey and you've got to perform when the heat is on, when it's tough. You've got to roll your sleeves up more and put yourself forward even more," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"A lot of managers have shown that sometimes you've got to have tough periods, setbacks, and show that you can cope in them moments. Show that you can come through them, build on them. You've got to be patient and try and get to the stage where the building process continues. There's a lot of examples of that – Ralph [Hasenhuttl] is one," he added.

"You're looking at Mikel Arteta, obviously flying high now at the top of the Premier League now. I bet if you spoke to him, it wasn't all about ups and fantastic times and enjoying it all. But what he did do in the tough moments, he stepped forward," Gerard noted.

"I think that’s what we have to do as managers in these situations is show your players and supporters and internal staff that you’re all-in and ready for the demands, responsibilities and pressures and you’re going to try to perform to get your team through them," the Aston Villa boss concluded.

