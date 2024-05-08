Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Champions League: Sancho leads Dortmund's dressing room celebration after beating PSG to reach final (WATCH)

    Delve into the jubilant scenes as Jadon Sancho leads Borussia Dortmund's euphoric celebrations following their monumental Champions League semifinal victory, while speculation looms over his future in football.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 8, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    Borussia Dortmund's journey to the Champions League final was marked by exuberant celebrations led by star player Jadon Sancho. Sancho's pivotal role in Dortmund's semi-final victory over PSG, highlighted by a resolute defensive display and a crucial away goal, propelled his team to a historic 2-0 aggregate win. In the aftermath of their triumph, Sancho didn't hold back, igniting the dressing room festivities with infectious energy. Captured in a spirited Instagram video shared by Dortmund, Sancho can be seen at the heart of the jubilant squad, carrying a speaker and belting out tunes alongside his teammates.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As the celebrations escalate, Sancho takes center stage, standing atop a table, phone in hand, and continues to serenade his teammates with Adele's "Someone Like You." Amidst laughter and camaraderie, the Dortmund squad revel in the moment, capturing memories of their remarkable journey to the final.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    However, amidst the euphoria, uncertainty looms over Sancho's future with Dortmund. With speculations surrounding a potential permanent move from Manchester United, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic remains tight-lipped, leaving Sancho's fate to unfold after the pinnacle of European football - the Champions League final.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

