Mother's day 2024: Unique gift ideas to your mom under Rs 500

Personalized jewelry:

A custom necklace or bracelet engraved with initials or birthstones adds a sentimental touch.
 

Custom photo album:

Compile cherished memories in a beautifully crafted photo album or scrapbook.

Gourmet gift basket:

 Create a basket filled with her favorite treats, such as chocolates, teas, and gourmet snacks.

Spa day at home:

Treat her to luxurious bath bombs, scented candles, and a plush robe for a relaxing experience.

Ethnic wear

A Golden Blossoms Saree by 'Navyasa by Liva' is a lovely and timeless option for Mother's Day! The elaborate design and golden tint lend a touch of elegance and luxury.

DIY project kit:

Provide all the materials and instructions for a fun and creative DIY project she'll enjoy, such as painting, knitting, or pottery.

