Spain star Alvaro Morata completes move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan, signs contract until 2028

Alvaro Morata's move from Atletico Madrid to AC Milan comes on the heels of his triumphant campaign with the Spanish national team, where he played a pivotal role in winning Euro 2024.

In a significant transfer move, Spanish striker Alvaro Morata officially joined AC Milan from Atletico Madrid on Friday. The contract is set to run until 30 June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year. Atletico Madrid confirmed that they have received the 13 million euros release clause fee stipulated in Morata's contract.

Morata's move comes on the heels of his triumphant campaign with the Spanish national team, where he played a pivotal role in winning Euro 2024. At AC Milan, Morata will don the number seven shirt, a symbolic and prestigious number at the club.

"AC Milan is proud to announce the signing of Álvaro Borja Morata Martín from Club Atletico de Madrid. Captain of the Spanish national team, with which he recently won the European Championship, Morata has signed with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028, with an option to extend for an additional year," the club said in an official statement.

Born in Madrid on 23 October 1992, Alvaro Morata began his football journey in the youth academies of Atletico Madrid, Getafe, and Real Madrid. He graduated from Real Madrid's academy and made his senior debut with the club in December 2010. Throughout his illustrious career, Morata has played for several top clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid. Over the course of 506 appearances, he has scored 172 goals.

Morata's trophy cabinet is impressive, featuring two UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Domestically, he has won two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and one Supercopa de España with Real Madrid. In Italy, he secured two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italias, and two Italian Supercoppe with Juventus. Additionally, he won an FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.

"The current Spanish captain has played 80 games for his national team, scoring 36 goals, and has won both the recent European Championship and the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. He has chosen to wear the number 7," the club added in their statement.

Morata's arrival is expected to bolster Milan's attacking options as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Rossoneri fans are eagerly anticipating his contributions, hoping he can replicate his form and experience to drive the club to new heights.

