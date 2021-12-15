Sergio Aguero retires: Reliving the star striker's 10 best Premier League goals for Manchester City

Barcelona and Argentina star striker Sergio Aguero on Wednesday (December 15) made an emotional retirement announcement following a heart condition. The Argentine, who moved to Camp Nou from Manchester City on a free transfer this summer, said that it was a difficult moment, and he decided to hang up his boots to better his health.

As the legendary striker bids adieu to the world of football, here's a look at some of his most significant strikes during his Premier League stint for Manchester City.

1. Manchester City v QPR, May 13, 2012

Sergio Aguero has scored a record 260 goals for Manchester City. However, his sensational goal nine years ago that helped City clinch its maiden Premier League title will be remembered above all. The goal saw City snatch a 3-2 win over QPR, helping them win the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester United.

2. Manchester City v Swansea, August 15, 2011

In 2011, Aguero made an immediate impact with two goals against Swansea on his debut. His first goal came within eight minutes after coming off the bench, which he capped it up with a thumping drive from 30 yards in the last minute of the game. City beat Swansea 4-0.

3. Manchester City v Manchester United, April 8, 2013

In the 2013 Manchester derby clash at Old Trafford, Aguero ran through United's defence and helped City secure a 2-1 win after he came off the bench after 71 minutes.

4. Manchester City v Leicester, February 10, 2018

In the 2017-18 season, the Argentine single-handedly demolished the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium, claiming four goals in the 5-1 rout. Aguero's 4th goal was the most spectacular of the lot, where he took a pass from Phil Foden before thumping a shot in off the underside of the bar from the outside area.

5. Manchester City v Liverpool, February 3, 2013

In this clash, Aguero ruthlessly punished Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina to score a brilliant goal from an almost impossible angle. A misunderstanding with Martin Skrtel saw Reina rush out of his goal, but he was beaten to the ball by the star striker wide on the right.

6. Manchester City v Newcastle, October 3, 2015

In a 6-1 hammering, Newcastle felt the full force of Aguero's brilliance when he netted a remarkable five goals. All five came in 20 minutes on either side of half-time. His third goal was arguably the pick of the lot.

7. Manchester City v Manchester United, September 22, 2013

In yet another derby stunner, which saw City beat United with a 4-1 win, Aguero smashed a volley in an Alexander Kolarov cross from six yards. This was his first goal of two on a day that handed David Moyes a loss in his first derby as United manager.

8. Manchester City v Chelsea, February 10, 2019

Although Aguero missed a sitter in this clash, he made up for it in more ways than one by scoring a hat-trick as City secured a thumping 6-0 victory over Chelsea. His first goal was a mind-boggling long-range strike, where he muscled his way past two Chelsea defenders to unleash a screamer into the top corner from 25 yards.

9. Manchester City v Sunderland, December 3, 2014

Aguero scored two goals in this Premier League clash, which helped power City to a 4-1 win over Sunderland. His first of the two strikes remains one of the best goals netted by the Argentine forward.

10. Manchester City v Watford, September 16, 2017

Last but not least, Aguero's hat-trick helped City clinch an emphatic 6-0 win at Vicarage Road. In one of the most dazzling displays of football, Aguero single-handedly picked the ball up 30 yards from the goal before squeezing it past goalkeeper Gomes from a tight angle.

Aguero won 15 trophies in England, which included five league titles, and is Manchester City's record goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 appearances. His role at City was so instrumental that the club recently announced that he would be honoured with a statue outside Etihad Stadium alongside David Silva and Vincent Kompany.