Will Lionel Messi ever return to Barcelona? PSG star's brother gives scathing response

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly amidst extension talks, with the forward's contract expiring in June 2023.

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues to hog the headlines, with the club's sports advisor Luis Campos recently confirming that the French giants are in talks with the Argentine. The 35-year-old's contract expires in June 2023, amidst interests from MLS club Inter Miami and former team Barcelona.

In the recent past, the Catalan club have expressed its desire to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, with President Joan Laporta stating on numerous occasions Barcelona's eagerness to give their legendary player a fitting farewell. However, the question that has been raised repeatedly is - Does Messi want to return to Barcelona, given the tearful exit he endured in the summer of 2021?

Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain's brother, Matias Messi, took a swipe at Barcelona during a live broadcast on Twitch hosted by one of the Argentine's nephews.

"I have a SPORT press clipping (note, Catalan newspaper) stuck in my house which says: 'Messi should return to Barcelona,'" Matias said.

"I had a good laugh. We're not going back to Barcelona, ​​and if we do, we'll do a good cleanup. Among them, expel Joan Laporta," Messi's brother added.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's brother continued, alleging there was no support for Messi during his stint at Camp Nou.

"People in Barcelona did not support Lionel Messi," Matias continued.

"They should have come out for some protest or something, gotten Joan Laporta out and let my brother stay. The Spaniards are traitors. I say that because it comes out of our guts," he concluded.

While PSG now seems to be in the lead in the fight to extend Messi's contract, Inter Miami is also in the running to bring the Argentine to the United States.

It would be intriguing to see where Messi takes his football career next, but he might get some advice from his brother to avoid Barcelona.

