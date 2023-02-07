Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast? Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response

    Real Madrid star Karim Benzema's trainer, Javier Atalaya, has provided an update on the Frenchman's recovery from an injury he suffered during the club's 2-0 win over Valencia last week.

    football Ronaldo or Benzema - who trains like a beast Real Madrid star's personal coach gives shocking response snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Real Madrid, who are due to play Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, will feature in the clash without their key striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman suffered an injury during the Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Valencia last week, sparking concern among fans of the La Liga giants.

    However, Benzema's personal trainer, Javier Atalaya, has revealed that the injury to the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner is not a serious one. "We are calm with Benzema because it is not a serious injury," he said.

    Also read: Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist!

    "Karim (Benzema) is getting better every day. He is at home, without having anything to do, and he goes down to the gym to train," Atalaya emphasised. "The Frenchman's mentality involves improving every day."

    While speaking about Benzema's training routine and the intensity with which the 35-year-old striker plays, Atalaya made a massive claim as he compared the Frenchman with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The Portuguese talisman, who joined Al-Nassr after his abrupt departure from Manchester United in November, is lauded as one of the fittest athletes in the world. Ronaldo often shares photographs from his training sessions and inspires millions worldwide to stay dedicated and focused on their fitness routines. However, despite enjoying the status of a fitness icon, Atalaya revealed that even the 38-year-old legend was no match to Benzema's training.

    Also read: 'RIP Man City': Meme fest after club charged by Premier League for breaking financial rules over 100 times

    "Not even Cristiano could stand the training that Benzema does," the Frenchman's personal trainer, who once coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid, revealed.

    Los Blancos take on Egyptian side Al-Ahly at the semi-final stage on February 8 ahead of a potential final three days later. However, despite being the tournament's favourites, Carlo Ancelotti's plans have been hit by some key absences.

    After sustaining an adductor muscle injury during warm-ups for their 1-0 La Liga loss against Mallorca, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out. Andriy Lunin will step in to fill in for the Belgian international. 

    Due to injuries, Eder Militao and captain Karim Benzema could not travel to Palma, and neither player has since healed in time to make the trip to Morocco. 

    Despite his desire to win another global championship, Ancelotti is anticipated to shuffle his starting lineup for the match, giving squad members a chance to shine in Rabat. Real Madrid would play either Flamengo or Al-Hilal in the championship game.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured-ayh

    Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured

    One of the greats in his own right - Social media hails Aaron Finch sublime career post international retirement-ayh

    'One of the greats in his own right' - Social media hails Finch's sublime career post international retirement

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details AJR

    Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket; check details

    football isl 2022 23 time running out for chennaiyin fc playoff challenge ahead of clash against kerala blasters fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Time running out for Chennaiyin FC’s playoff challenge ahead of clash against Kerala Blasters FC

    WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know snt

    WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert AJR

    Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen; agencies put on high alert

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Always felt that I had the potential to play the shorter format - Cheteshwar Pujara on being overlooked in IPL Indian Premier League-ayh

    'Always felt that I had the potential to play the shorter format' - Pujara on being overlooked in IPL

    5 reasons why Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation is perfect for you gcw

    5 reasons why Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation is perfect for you

    Adil Khan Durrani arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed FIR, actress says, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne' vma

    Adil Khan Durrani arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed FIR, actress says, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne'

    Is Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon NEXT WEEK in Maldives? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon NEXT WEEK in Maldives? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon