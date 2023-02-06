Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's trusted entourage - from the man who controls his finances to a journalist!

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 38 on Sunday, took to Instagram to share photographs of his birthday celebrations that reveal his most-trusted inner circle.

With his invitation list for his 38th birthday celebration this past weekend in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at his newly formed inner circle of trusted friends. The Al-Nassr star kept things low key with crucial members of his entourage and close family friends in attendance as he celebrated turning 38 with three birthday cakes.

Ronaldo was accompanied by his long-time friends, a Madrid-based reporter, his financial manager, and his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and fiancée Georgina Rodriguez.

It has been a turbulent few months for Ronaldo since his contract at Manchester United was terminated in November, with the Portuguese talisman splitting with long-time agent Jorge Mendes. However, over the weekend, the 38-year-old striker, who has adjusted to his new life in Saudi Arabia, was all smiles as he spent time resting by a bonfire outside and sharing cake with his affluent inner group.

(From L to R: Miguel Marques - finance manager, Edu Aguirre - El Chiringuito journalist, Ricky Regufe - personal manager, Georgina Rodriguez - fiancee, Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Julia Salmean - Edu Aguirre's wife, Miguel Paixao - long-time friend, Jose Semedo - old friend)

Ronaldo's most-trusted inner circle features two of his oldest buddies, Jose Semedo and Miguel Paixao. In the past, the Portuguese superstar described Semedo as 'one of the best friends that life has given me'. In their younger years back in Portugal, the two developed a close bond and have frequently gone on vacation together in recent years.

When Ronaldo first arrived at Sporting Lisbon as a teenager, Paixao was his roommate, and the two have been inseparable ever since. To wish "young boy" Ronaldo a happy birthday, Paixao posted a photo of the two of them.

El Chiringuito reporter Edu Aguirre and his wife Julia Salmean were also seen at Ronaldo's birthday celebrations, indicating that the two have a close relationship with the former Real Madrid star. During Ronaldo's time in Spain, Aguirre and Salmean grew close to him and Rodriguez. Aguirre took to Instagram to write: "Happy Birthday brother!! The best is always yet to come."

In Riyadh, Ronaldo was joined by his new agent and personal manager, Ricky Regufe and Miguel Marques, who manage the superstar's finances.

Since they first met in 2003, Regufe and Ronaldo have been nearly inseparable. From helping Ronaldo break through at Sporting to negotiating his record-breaking contract in Saudi Arabia, he has established himself as a constant at every stage of his career.

Regufe, 43, who played an essential role in Ronaldo's life as his buddy and personal manager, organised the astonishing 175 million pounds per year move.

Marques, who oversees Ronaldo's assets, is a dependable member of the entire CR7 business and has worked closely with the family throughout the years.

"Thank you everyone for all the birthday messages. Grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends," wrote Ronaldo in his message to fans on Instagram.

In a 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh last week, Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr by converting a penalty. In their next match, Al-Nassr will travel to face Al-Wehda on Thursday. Although Ronaldo's team now leads the league, they only have a goal differential advantage over Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad.