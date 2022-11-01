Romelu Lukaku's not ruled out of Qatar World Cup yet despite missing Bayern Munich UCL clash

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is currently nursing a reoccurring left-hamstring injury, as he will be missing Italian giants Inter Milan's upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against German champion Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The match would not be significant for the Nerazzurri, having already sealed their place in the pre-quarters last week. Thus, adequate rest for Lukaku would be justified here. Meanwhile, as fans were concerned if his injury would affect his participation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it does not seem to be the case, for now, reports FotMob. Belgium plays its WC opener against Canada on November 23.

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi confirmed, "He had a little problem with his scar [in his hamstring] in Saturday's match when he came on. There was a statement from the club he would have to rest for a few days, and then he will be re-evaluated at the weekend. It is a slowdown that was not needed. He was giving a lot in this period. We hope to be able to use him again before the [World Cup] break."

Inzaghi was all-praise for Inter for having a near-perfect October, winning six of its seven contests across tournaments and drawing one. He said, "Compared to September, we are in better shape. The conditions of the players have improved. Tomorrow will not count for the group, but it will be a match in a beautiful stadium against one of the best in Europe. We want to have a serious, organised match, knowing there will be difficulties. We find a powerful team with a deep squad."

Inzaghi concluded by speaking on Marcelo Brozovic's availability, as he suspected, "Brozovic, we hope he can return on Sunday, then [Danilo] D'Ambrosio is out, and we won't have him until after the break. We know what game we have on Sunday. I will change something but not too much. Today, we did something on the pitch, but not too much. In my opinion, the team is giving excellent responses."