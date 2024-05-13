Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Real Madrid's strategic salary plan for Mbappe to maintain dressing room harmony

    Real Madrid adopts a calculated approach to Kylian Mbappe's salary, aligning it with key players to prevent any internal conflicts within the team. Get insights into the club's meticulous strategy amid anticipation for Mbappe's official unveiling.

    Football Real Madrid's strategic salary plan for Mbappe to maintain dressing room harmony osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 13, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is ensuring Kylian Mbappe's salary matches that of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius to prevent internal conflicts within the team. Reportedly, Mbappe's annual net salary will be around €25 million at Real Madrid.

    While all paperwork between Real Madrid and Mbappe appears to be settled, fans shouldn't expect a grand announcement until June. Real Madrid is currently focused on the UEFA Champions League, gearing up to face Borussia Dortmund in the final.

    Mbappe's official unveiling as a Real Madrid player is scheduled for June. Initially, the plan was to announce his signing immediately after both PSG and Real Madrid concluded their Champions League campaigns, out of respect for both clubs and to maintain focus on the trophy hunt.

    However, with Real Madrid now in the final, the announcement is likely to be postponed until after the event. Mbappe is expected to bid farewell to PSG on May 25th as they compete against Olympique Lyon in the French Cup final. Following this, he will join the French national team for Euro 2024 preparations, beginning on June 14th.

    Sources suggest that Real Madrid will express their excitement about signing Mbappe after the Champions League final. The official announcement is anticipated sometime between the final and Mbappe's integration into the France squad, likely in early June.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland osf

    Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland

    cricket IPL 2024 playoff scenarios unveiled: RCB's crucial showdown against CSK determines top 4 race osf

    IPL 2024 playoff scenarios unveiled: RCB's crucial showdown against CSK determines top 4 race

    football Old Trafford is falling down Arsenal fans mock Man United after rainfall disrupts iconic stadium (WATCH) snt

    'Old Trafford is falling down': Arsenal fans mock Man United after rainfall disrupts iconic stadium (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals osf

    IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

    Football Arsenal edge closer to Premier League title with gritty 1-0 win over Manchester United osf

    Arsenal keep Premier League title alive with hard-fought win over Manchester United

    Recent Stories

    Will make Pakistan wear bangles': PM Modi attacks 'cowards' fearful of Pak's nuclear power (WATCH) AJR

    'Will make Pakistan wear bangles': PM Modi attacks 'cowards' fearful of Pak's nuclear power (WATCH)

    Esha Gupta HOT photos: When actress talked about freezing her eggs, marrying boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar RBA

    Esha Gupta HOT photos: When actress talked about freezing her eggs, marrying boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar

    THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother RKK

    THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother

    cricket Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland osf

    Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland

    Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world ATG EAI

    Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon