Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket

    A Saudi businessman, Mushref al-Ghamdi, has paid more than Rs 21 crore to watch Cristiano Ronaldo take on his old rival Lionel Messi when Riyadh All-Star XI face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday.

    football riyadh xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    A businessman from Saudi Arabia has paid 10 million riyals (Rs 21.64 crore) for a special ticket to watch the most recent instalment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's storied football rivalry. 

    The Portuguese talisman, who signed for Al-Nassr in December, will play his first match in the kingdom for a local Riyadh All-Star XI against Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a prestige friendly on January 19 at the King Fahd Stadium at 10:30 PM IST.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    And real estate mogul Mushref al-Ghamdi spent over Rs 21 crore at auction for a VIP ticket for the Ronaldo vs Messi clash, allowing him to meet the two titans of the game. The Saudi businessman will also be allowed to watch the award ceremony and enter the locker rooms.

    Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of the Riyadh Season, Turki Al-Sheikh, said Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group Aqar1, was the highest bidder for a "Beyond Imagination" ticket.

    "Congratulations. The highest bid in the charity ticket auction "Above Imagination" presented by real estate businessman Musharraf Al-Ghamdi @mushref999 General Manager of Aqar1. The entire proceeds of the ticket went to Ihsan @EhsanSA," wrote Turki Al-Sheikh on Twitter.

    Ehsan SA is a national platform for charitable work, established by a noble royal decree, that seeks to maximize the impact of the charitable sector and empower it digitally.

    Besides being the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aqar1 companies and Ebtikar Information Technology Company, Mushref Al-Ghamdi is also a partner in Join Squadio and iBaloot. He is also the head of the real estate community in Jeddah and former vice-chairman of the Real Estate Committee.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    Responding to Turki Al-Sheikh's message, Mushref Al-Ghamdi said, "Everything that we enjoy in this country of giving is nothing but the fruit of the generous giving of my Lord, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness, his trustworthy Crown Prince. On this occasion, I thank His Excellency Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, and I bear witness to God that I share all the Saudi people in its reward."

    Thursday's Ronaldo vs Messi clash will see the Portuguese icon debut on Saudi Arabian soil, three weeks after he signed for Al-Nassr on a contract worth 175 million pounds per year after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. After losing favour at Manchester United and leaving for greener pastures outside of Europe, the 37-year-old striker gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan in which he attacked the team and manager Erik ten Hag.

    In the meantime, Messi scored upon his return to PSG as the French champions defeated Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Numerous Saudi clubs have expressed interest in the Argentine, who won the World Cup trophy in December. Al-Hilal is allegedly eager to sign the forward at the end of the current campaign.

    Also read: Riyadh XI vs PSG: Young Messi's reaction upon seeing Ronaldo before first-ever clash of the titans goes viral

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ind vs nz 2022-23 hyderabad odi Another product from Bracewell family Michael reveals his secret of success after epic innings snt

    Another product from Bracewell family, NZ's Michael reveals his secret of success after thriller against India

    football riyadh all star xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC stays in playoffs hunt after 3-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC stays in playoffs hunt after 3-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to increase gap at the top as they host unpredictable NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to increase gap at the top as they host unpredictable NorthEast United FC

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL preview: India aims for gigantic win over Wales for direct quarterfinals berth-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India aims for gigantic win over Wales for direct quarterfinals berth

    Recent Stories

    Babita Phogat meets protesting wrestlers in Delhi; assures Centre's support AJR

    Babita Phogat meets protesting wrestlers in Delhi; assures Centre's support

    Nora Fatehi: Sukesh wanted me to be his girlfriend; Jacqueline was in waiting list vma

    Nora Fatehi: Sukesh wanted me to be his girlfriend; Jacqueline was in waiting list

    It s a grave, heinous crime: Uttar Pradesh govt to Supreme Court over Ashish Mishra's bail plea - adt

    'It's a grave, heinous crime': Uttar Pradesh govt to Supreme Court over Ashish Mishra's bail plea

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced range of Max variants increased to 453km gcw

    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, range of Max variants increased to 453km

    Disruption yatra BJP slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his convoy halts local trains in Buxar AJR

    'Disruption yatra': BJP slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after his convoy halts local trains in Buxar

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon