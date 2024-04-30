Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Five killed in car-lorry collision in Kannur

    In a tragic accident, five people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Punnachery in Kannapuram, Kannur on Monday (April 29) night. Their bodies have been kept at Pariyaram Medical College hospital.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Kannur: Five people, including a boy, were killed in a collision involving a car and a lorry at Punnachery in Kannapuram, Kannur on Monday (April 29) night. The deceased were identified as K N Padmakumar (59), a native of Kalichanadukkam, Bheemanadi-native Choorikkatt Sudhakaran (52), his wife Ajitha (35), father-in-law Kozhummal Krishnan (65) and Ajitha's nephew Akash (9).

    The accident occurred around 10:15 pm while Padmakumar was driving the car. Tragically, four individuals lost their lives at the scene, and the child's passing was confirmed later at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Additionally, the driver of the lorry, which was transporting gas cylinders, sustained injuries in the incident.

    The car was heading to Kasaragod when the accident occurred. Emergency responders from the Fire Force and Police worked together to extract the trapped individuals from the vehicle. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the front portion of the car, including the bonnet, trapped beneath the lorry. The lorry carrying gas cylinders was coming from Mangaluru.

    Sudhakaran and his family members were returning to Kasaragod after enrolling his son, Saurav, in an educational institution in Kozhikode.
     

