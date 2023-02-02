Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with Messi; fans credit G.O.A.T effect

    Warren Zaire-Emery created history on Wednesday night when the midfielder became the youngest player to ever score a Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at 16 years and 10 months.

    Warren Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with Lionel Messi
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2023

    It was a night that Warren Zaire-Emery will remember for a long time. The French sensation created history on Wednesday when the midfielder became the youngest player to score a Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at 16 years and 10 months.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the 92nd minute of the clash, Zaire-Emery scored his historic goal to help PSG seal a 3-1 victory over Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson in their Ligue 1 clash. Fabian Ruiz and Lionel Messi were the two other goal-scorers for the French giants.

    After creating a unique club history, PSG's Zaire-Emery spoke to Canal Plus, revealing his excitement about celebrating the goal alongside legendary Argentinean Messi.

    "I scored my first goal in Ligue 1, and I celebrated with Messi! I can't believe it," said the French starlet.

    "I saw [Messi], but I knew shooting [the ball] was the best option. I took my chance and it paid off," Zaire-Emery added.

    Also read: Ligue 1 2022-23: 'We think it's not serious' - Galtier on Mbappe's injury after PSG triumph over Montpellier

    Furthermore, the PSG youth product revealed he was unaware he had made club history when he scored the third goal for the capital club.

    "I did not know," Zaire-Emery said. "It's awesome! It's my first goal in Ligue 1, so I'm very happy. I project myself often; well, I try to do it as much as possible. Today it paid off by leading to that first goal, so I'm taking it. I hope there will be others."

    Zaire-Emery is already establishing himself as a key team member despite only turning 17 in March. As a result, the youngster's potential is limitless. And fans lauded G.O.A.T. Messi and Zaire-Emery as the club's present and future stars.

    "Warren Zaire-Emery (16 years and 330 days) becomes the youngest player to score a goal in Ligue 1 for the #PSG. Lione Messi had already scored 10 career goals. 9 with the #Barca and 1 with Argentina at the age of Zaire-Emery on March 8, 2006," noted one fan on Twitter.

    Another added, "Imagine being 16 years old (he was born in 2006), scoring your first official goal as a professional, placing yourself as the youngest goalscorer in PSG history, and celebrating with a certain Lionel Messi. All of that happened today to Warren Zaire-Emery. LIVING THE DREAM."

    A third PSG fan noted, "Things you love to see.. Warren Zaïre-Emery and Leo Messi."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
