    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'We think it's not serious' - Galtier on Mbappe's injury after PSG triumph over Montpellier

    Ligue 1 2022-23: PSG managed to come up with a 3-1 conquest over Montpellier. However, the encounter gave Kylian Mbappe an injury scare. Nonetheless, the Parisian boss Christophe Galtier feels it is not severe.

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: We think it is not serious - Christophe Galtier on Kylian Mbappe injury after PSG Paris Saint-Germain triumph over Montpellier-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Defending French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came up with a commendable performance to hammer Montpellier 3-1 away from home in its 2022-23 Ligue 1 fixture on Wednesday night. However, the match gave the Parisians a scare in the form of their star striker Kylian Mbappe, who suffered an injury 21 minutes into the game. He was apparently in discomfort and severe pain as he held on to his hamstring before hopping out of the ground and heading straight into the tunnel towards the dressing room. Notably, he had missed a couple of penalty chances before his injury. Nevertheless, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier feels that there is nothing serious about his injury or that of Sergio Ramos, who, too, was taken off in the opening half.

    Talking to the media after the victory, Galtier said, "It doesn't seem very serious, for one as for the other. We will see. They are two crucial players. From what we saw at half-time and what we said to each other, there is not too much worry. Kylian took a blow behind the knee and on the muscle."

    ALSO READ: Benfica's Roger Schmidt lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over record-breaking move to Chelsea

    "Is it a contusion, a hematoma. We have yet to find out. With the sequence of matches, we prefer not to take any risks. Sergio, when falling, hurt his adductor. It's not severe. He preferred to come off and not take any risks regarding the discomfort," added Galtier, reports FotMob.

    PSG let go of former head coach Mauricio Pochettino last season after he failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League (UCL) success. As Galtier looks to avoid a similar fate, he stated, "Yes, automatically when you sign for PSG, there is an obligation to win. The Champions League requires you to be ready. We have players returning, and we've just had a World Cup. I knew before coming that there was pressure."

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
