    Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson stable in Hospital after health scare during Crystal Palace training

    Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson is declared stable in the hospital and undergoing tests following a health scare during Thursday morning's training, prompting the cancellation of the pre-match press conference.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    Crystal Palace's manager, Roy Hodgson, has been reported as stable in the hospital and is currently undergoing tests following an incident during Thursday morning's training session. The club canceled their pre-match press conference ahead of the scheduled game against Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

    Initially, the Eagles released a brief statement stating, "Unfortunately, today's press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning's training session." Subsequently, a follow-up statement clarified that the 76-year-old Hodgson had been taken to the hospital, expressing the club's best wishes for his speedy recovery.

    Hodgson, a Croydon native, began his playing career in the Palace youth ranks in the early 1960s. With 41 years of managerial experience worldwide, he took charge of his boyhood team in 2017 until his departure from Selhurst Park in the summer of 2021. Despite speculation about retirement, Hodgson returned to management, taking up a short-term position at Watford before being recruited by Palace in March 2023 as a replacement for Patrick Vieira.

    Recent poor results had led to speculation about Hodgson's job security before the health scare during training.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
