    Lionel Messi's return sparks emotion in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Newell's Old Boys

    Lionel Messi's return to Inter Miami's starting lineup results in a 1-1 draw against his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys, setting the stage for an emotionally charged MLS campaign opener next week.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Lionel Messi, the global football icon, made a heartfelt return to the starting lineup for Inter Miami in a friendly match against his Argentine boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who passionately supported Old Boys in his youth and played for them from 1995 to 2000 before his illustrious Barcelona career, was substituted in the 60th minute, making way for 22-year-old American Lawson Sunderland. Messi's presence delighted home fans as Inter Miami gears up for the start of the 2024 MLS campaign next week.

    Overcoming a recent groin injury that sidelined him in a Hong Kong friendly, the 36-year-old striker returned to the starting 11 for Inter Miami. Despite a scoreless first half, the match saw Inter Miami take the lead with Shanyder Borgelin's goal in the 64th minute. The 22-year-old Haitian forward showcased his aerial prowess, heading in a perfect corner kick from Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor.

    However, Newell's Old Boys responded, levelling the score with Franco Martin Diaz's goal in the 83rd minute—a powerful strike into the bottom right corner from the heart of the box. As Inter Miami concluded their pre-season with this draw, they now look ahead to their MLS regular-season opener against Real Salt Lake, set to take place on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
