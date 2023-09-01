Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League 2023/24: Chelsea completes high-value transfer of Cole Palmer from Manchester City

    In a significant move to bolster their squad, Chelsea Football Club has successfully finalised the transfer of Cole Palmer from Manchester City. 

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Chelsea completes high-value transfer of Cole Palmer from Manchester City
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Chelsea Football Club has successfully secured the services of Cole Palmer, completing a significant transfer deal that saw the young talent move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge. The initial transfer fee stands at an impressive £40 million, with the potential for an additional £2.5 million in add-ons, further enhancing the deal's value. Cole Palmer's arrival at Chelsea marks the club's 13th signing of the summer, highlighting their commitment to strengthening their squad for the upcoming season. To solidify his commitment to the club, Palmer has inked a substantial seven-year contract, complete with an option to extend for an additional 12 months, reflecting the long-term vision that Chelsea has for the talented midfielder.

    Speaking about his move to Chelsea, Palmer expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm excited to get started, and it feels great to sign. I've joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad, and hopefully, we can do something special here."

    Chelsea's co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, shared their enthusiasm for Palmer's arrival, emphasizing the valuable experience he brings. They stated, "Cole arrives with experience of winning the Premier League and Champions League and adds further quality and versatility to our attacking unit. He has showcased his talent and potential in the most challenging environments and delivered on the international stage for England this summer at the European Under-21 Championships. He is undoubtedly ready for this next step, and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea."

    This significant transfer underscores Chelsea's commitment to building a formidable squad capable of achieving success in both domestic and international competitions. With Cole Palmer now part of the squad, the Blues are poised to make their mark on the footballing world in the seasons to come.

