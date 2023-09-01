FIFA President breaks silence on the controversial World Cup Final Kiss involving Luis Rubiales

FIFA President Gianni Infantino responds to the controversial incident involving Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish football federation, who kissed a women's football star during the Women's World Cup final presentation.

FIFA took action against Luis Rubiales on August 24, suspending him from all football activities for 90 days after an incident where he kissed Spanish women's football star Jenni Hermoso on the mouth during the presentation ceremony following Spain's Women's World Cup final victory over England in Sydney. FIFA President Gianni Infantino commented on the situation for the first time, expressing that the kiss "should never have happened" and that Rubiales' behaviour had "spoiled" the celebration for the champions.

Infantino posted on Instagram, "The well-deserved celebrations for these magnificent champions were spoiled by what happened after the final whistle. And what continued to happen in the following days. This should never have happened."

FIFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales shortly after the incident and will continue its investigation.

Infantino, who was present at the trophy presentation, stated, "FIFA's disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility and took the necessary actions. The disciplinary proceedings will continue their legitimate course. On our side, we should continue to focus on how to further support women and women's football in the future, both on and off the pitch. Upholding true values and respecting the players as persons as well as for their fantastic performances."

Meanwhile, the controversy has led to unrest within the Spanish football federation, with over 80 national team players going on strike, demanding a change in leadership. Jorge Vilda, Spain's Women's World Cup-winning coach, is also facing potential departure from his current role amid the scandal.

While the majority of Spain's coaching staff offered their resignation after Rubiales' incident, Vilda did not, as Rubiales had publicly mentioned a new contract with a significant pay increase for the coach.

Reports suggest that the RFEF's regional presidents have discussed Vilda's potential departure, although Vilda may seek another role within the federation if he leaves his current position.

Interim RFEF president Pedro Rocha stated, "We can't say that he has been sacked; we haven't met with Vilda yet. Once we have, we will explain the relevant news... first we have to listen and talk, that's the important thing."

Rocha also confirmed that Spain's men's coach, Luis de la Fuente, would remain in his position, despite some criticism for applauding Rubiales' speech on the matter.

