'One last dance': Barcelona fans hope for Messi's return after Xavi leaves door 'open' for PSG star

    FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has stated Camp Nou is Lionel Messi's home and its doors are open for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

    football One last dance Barcelona fans hope for Lionel Messi return after Xavi Hernandez leaves door 'open' for PSG star snt
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has sparked a massive reaction from fans of the La Liga giants after the Spaniard reiterated his views on the potential return of former club legend Lionel Messi. The Argentina World Cup 2022-winning captain, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021 after an illustrious career in Barcelona, is currently in talks with the French team over a possible contract extension. However, speculations over MLS side Inter Miami's interest in the legendary forward and a possible return to Camp Nou refuses to die.

    Amidst rumours of Messi's future, Barcelona boss Xavi spoke about his former teammate and highlighted how the club doors will always be open for the Argentine.

    "I have already said this is his (Messi) home, and its doors are open. He is the best footballer in the world, and history will always have his place," Xavi told reporters ahead of Barcelona's Europa League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

    "He (Messi) is a friend and we are in constant contact. From there, it will depend a lot on him, on what he wants to do in the future, on what suits the club. But it is clear that it is his house, there is no doubt about that," the Barcelona manager added.

    Some French analysts want the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion to leave PSG, while others think Messi should stay at Parc des Princes. The choice will ultimately depend on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and the position he envisions himself playing. The Argentine may stay with PSG or accept less money to return to Barcelona, depending on his ability to bear the rigours of a European season.

    Messi might be headed to Inter Miami or even sign with a Saudi Arabian team if he decides to cash in one final time before his career ends. Yet, the next several weeks leading up to Messi's decision will be exciting.

    Regardless, Barcelona fans hope to see their favourite star for a 'one last dance' at Camp Nou and hope Xavi Hernandez brings their G.O.A.T. home.

    "I can sacrifice my girlfriend for this (Messi's Barcelona return) to happen," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Now, where have I seen this kind of story."

    A third fan requested the club to 'make it happen', while a fourth supporter noted, "We need him (Messi) back in Camp Nou."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions to Xavi's statement on the doors of Barcelona being 'open' for Messi:

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
